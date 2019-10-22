A blogger took a flight on a $200 million private jet previously owned by the Qatari royal family, and had the entire plane to himself

caption Sam Chui had the entire plane to himself. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

Aviation blogger Sam Chui had the flight of a lifetime aboard a luxurious private jet that was owned by the Qatari royal family.

He flew four hours from Hamilton, Canada, to Marana, Arizona, as the sole passenger.

The plane has a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, a dining room, conference room, and an office, among other amenities.

Aviation blogger Sam Chui didn’t have to think twice when he got a last-minute invitation to fly on a private jet formerly owned by the Qatari royal family.

In Mauritius, Africa, at the time, he flew to Paris, then Toronto, spending 32 hours in transit to make it happen. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” he told Insider.

Exploring the luxurious plane from nose to tail, he said it felt “like a dream,” and like being inside a “flying palace.”

Chui was the only passenger on the flight, which went from Hamilton, Canada, to Marana, Arizona. The plane had been in Canada for just over a year, and was getting sent for a maintenance check in order to find a potential new buyer.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of the luxurious private jet.

The plane is a 747-SP – the “SP” stands for “special performance.”

caption The plane is a very rare 747-SP. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

This one was built in 1979, and used by Pan Am before being sold to United in 1986. It was used by the Qatari royal family from 1995 to 2018.

Chui says the plane is very rare, and estimates that only around five are still actively in use – one used for reasearch by NASA, the rest owned by Middle Eastern heads of state.

Having belonged to royals, the private jet features no shortage of luxe details.

caption The luxurious bathroom is in the nose of the plane. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

“The décor was very Middle Eastern, very golden, very palatial,” he said. “Not to everyone’s taste, but very grand, and will have you wowed.”

Like this gold sink.

caption Most fixtures on the plane are gold. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

“Everything on the plane is just luxury!” Chui exclaims in the video tour.

The bathroom is attached to a master bedroom, which has an electronic bed that can be adjusted.

caption A remote control on the nightstand controls the bed. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

He estimates that the royal family spent around $100 million on the plane’s décor when they purchased it, making it worth around $200 million then. Today, however, he estimates its market value at between $8 and $10 million.

The upper deck features 12 La-Z-Boy seats that recline almost all the way back.

caption Note the absence of overhead bins. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

There’s a galley at the back.

A spiral staircase leads downstairs.

caption The staircase is pretty tight. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

The plane is a double decker.

A huge dining room room seats 12.

caption The chairs are plush and oversized. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

Art adorns the walls.

There’s also a less formal dining area and conference room.

caption An office adjoins the conference room. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

The blue chair is essentially the king’s airborne throne. “I got to sit in the throne, where the king sits, it was very unreal!” he said.

Works of art depict scenes of Qatar.

caption The bathroom next to the office features a shower. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

“It’s a very unique and rare experience,” he said, adding that it was especially surreal because he was the only passnger onboard, besides the three pilots.

“I was physically trying out lots of different seats, all the zones, examining the plane. It was a very exhilarating experience,” he said.

For the plebes (employees, journalists, and other entourage), a general seating area with comfy chairs exists.

caption Even the “worst” seats in the house look super comfy. source Courtesy of SamChui.com

Chui called the experience “my best flight of 2019 so far.”

