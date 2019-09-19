A mobile home in one of America’s most exclusive trailer parks is on the market for $2.4 million. Here’s a look inside the luxurious Malibu house.

caption This mobile home is located in Paradise Cove. source Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

Along the beach in Malibu, California, sits Paradise Cove. It’s often referred to as one of America’s most expensive trailer parks.

Though mobile homes aren’t often associated with high price tags, in this park, it’s not uncommon for them to cost millions of dollars.

Paradise Cove has been called home by big-name celebrities including actors Minnie Driver, Pamela Anderson, and Matthew McConaughey.

In fact, fashion designer Betsey Johnson just listed her pink mobile home, which is located in the park, for $1.95 million.

Read more: Betsey Johnson just listed her pink mobile home for $1.95 million, and it’s located in one of the country’s most exclusive trailer parks – here’s a look inside

And, while she’s asking nearly $2 million for the home, Johnson’s home is far from the priciest.

The most expensive mobile home for sale in the park is asking for over $2.4 million.

Currently represented by Compass’ Ren Smith, this home comes with everything from an outdoor shower to an indoor study.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Malibu is a swanky beach city in California known for its stunning views, celebrity residents, and high price tags. According to Zillow, as of August 2019, the city’s median home value is $2,959,800.

source Shutterstock

But the city’s median home value only gives us a glimpse of its real-estate wealth. Malibu is also home to Carbon Beach, nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach,” where homes are sold to the ultra-wealthy for tens of millions of dollars. Just consider Peter Morton, the cofounder of the Hard Rock Cafe chain, who sold his Billionaire’s Beach estate last year for $110 million.

And it’s not just mansions hitting those kinds of prices: Malibu is also home to some extremely expensive, extremely fancy trailer homes. The Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park in Malibu, California is a trailer park known for its exclusivity and multimillion-dollar mobile homes.

source Google Maps

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

Currently, the most expensive mobile home for sale in Paradise Cove is asking $2.449 million.

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

Although the square footage of the home isn’t listed, according to the listing website, the lot spans 5,000 square feet.

caption The living room. source Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

The living room opens up to a spacious kitchen, which boasts a large marble island that sits three and a table that sits six.

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

Here’s a closer look at the kitchen area.

The home comes with three bedrooms including a master suite that, according to the listing website, boasts views of the ocean.

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

One of the home’s two bathrooms is attached to the master bedroom and leads out to the deck.

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

A washer and dryer, which are included in the purchase, can be seen below.

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

There is even enough space for a carpeted study.

Outside, there is a private, fenced yard, a large deck with two seating areas, and an outdoor shower.

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

Here’s a closer look at the outdoor shower.

According to the listing website, along with the master bedroom, the ocean is also visible from the deck.

Source: Mobile Homes Malibu

“The enclave is a throwback to simpler times, where everybody still waves hello and kids can run free. Golf carts are the primary mode of transportation, and the secluded beach is a neighborhood gathering place,” said Ren Smith to Business Insider when asked what it’s like to live in Paradise Cove.