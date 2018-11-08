A luxury travel company says these are the 10 most extravagant requests it’s had from its super-rich customers

caption There’s been a 500% increase in people looking for properties with helipads. source Stay One Degree

The wealthiest people in the world can afford to be incredibly picky with where they stay on holiday.

Luxury property social network Stay One Degree has revealed the most extravagant vacation demands from its super-rich members.

From having a shark tank installed in a property to ensuring all windows are made of bullet-proof glass, nothing is too expensive for the 1%.

When money is no object, the world is not only your oyster but your Champagne, caviar, and white truffle, too.

And when it comes to holidays, the super-rich sure know how to do it in style.

Naturally, extravagance is the order of the day. And to ensure ultimate relaxation, the wealthiest 1% employ others to organise their most eleborate demands.

caption Nothing is too much to ask for the super-rich. source Stay One Degree

Forget requesting a sea-view room or that your steak be cooked just how you like it, the super-rich have somewhat bigger ideas for their vacations.

Stay One Degree is a private social network which has become a hub for the incredibly wealthy, who use the site to find holiday properties which will provide their must-haves.

After launching in December 2017, it currently has 10,000 members with access to over 1,000 properties in 54 countries.

caption An extensive amount of wine is a pre-requisite for many. source Stay One Degree

The company has gained some pretty good insight into how the 1% holiday – and they’ve had some pretty bizarre requests, too.

Using insights from the last year (2017/2018), they shared the most outrageous ones with Business Insider.

caption A wine cellar is of course a must-have. source Stay One Degree

Here are the 10 most extravagant requests in 2018:

Shark tank installed internally in the property Panic room to be included in or connected to the main bedroom suite Helipads on the grounds of the property A live-in portrait painter to capture the family holiday Stocked wine cellars with 30-year-old Bordeaux and 50-year-old whisky Bullet-proof glass within all main rooms in the residence Private coastline and or access to a private beach Tree-houses in the garden for the children (with full amenities including electricity, running water, cinema, and games room) A private zoo and live-in exotic animals, preferably a tiger Personalised wardrobes on arrival and stylists/dressers to hand.

The company added that one of the main reasons more people are looking for properties with private helipads (there’s been a 500% increase in interest over the past year) is so they don’t have to use public airports.

caption This Costa Rica property has its own helipad. source Stay One Degree

This isn’t simply so the super-rich can avoid mingling with commoners, though – it’s apparently so they can feel completely “off-grid.”