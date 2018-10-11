caption This isn’t your typical treehouse. source David Cotsworth Photography

Thanks to the tiny home movement, treehouses are becoming trendy. But not every traveler wants to lean into the minimalist lifestyle permanently.

If you want to spend time in nature without compromising on modern amenities, TripAdvisor Rentals collaborated with home goods seller Wayfair to create a luxury treehouse in England’s North Devon region. With features ranging from a plush velvet sofa to a wood-fired pizza oven, guests can unwind in style.

Keep reading to take a virtual tour of this stunning woodland abode.

TripAdvisor Rentals’ three-room treehouse isn’t your typical woodland abode.

caption The outside of the treehouse. source David Cotsworth Photography

A collaboration with Wayfair‘s UK team, the treehouse is a luxe-meets-rustic getaway in England’s North Devon region.

It was crafted from local timber and constructed by builders and carpenters from the area.

It’s the first treehouse that home goods seller Wayfair has designed.

caption The terrace. source David Cotsworth Photography

Nadia McCowan Hill, resident style advisor at Wayfair.co.uk, told INSIDER that Wayfair partnered with combat-injured veteran and quadruple amputee Travis Mills in 2017 to style and furnish a 16-room, ADA-compliant vacation retreat.

“To complete the 11,000 square-foot space, nearly 800 pieces of furniture and décor were donated by Wayfair and many of its employees volunteered to quickly assemble and install the furnishings in just one week,” McCowan Hill said.

But Wayfair did collaborate with TripAdvisor once before — on a rainforest-inspired “luxury penthouse” in one of the London Eye’s capsules.

caption Wayfair and TripAdvisor teamed up in 2017 to transform one of the London Eye’s capsules into a hotel room. source David Cotsworth Photography

Last year, Wayfair partnered with the brand to host a global competition for people to win an overnight stay in one of the London Eye’s capsules, which was furnished as a rainforest-inspired “luxury penthouse” for the contest.

The treehouse’s interior is even more impressive than its exterior.

caption The reading nook. source David Cotsworth Photography

The reading nook bookcase, as well as the treehouse’s windowsills, are made from flooring that was reclaimed from an old US factory.

The living room is super cozy.

caption The living room. source David Cotsworth Photography

The trendy plush velvet sofa, wood-burning stove, and selection of board games make for a relaxing space.

But then, so is the bedroom, which features a claw-footed tub.

caption The bedroom. source David Cotsworth Photography

The upholstered button-back bed is the centerpiece of the cozy space, which also features a claw-footed tub and a dressing area festooned with pretty floral wallpaper.

The bedroom’s windows afford gorgeous views of the woodland scenery.

caption A room with a view. source David Cotsworth Photography

Imagine waking up to this view.

You can pamper yourself in the bathroom.

caption The bathroom. source David Cotsworth Photography

Amenities include a waterfall shower and luxury linens.

Even the accent pieces are beautifully coordinated.

caption Even the accent pieces are nature-themed. source David Cotsworth Photography

Flowers and candles are homey embellishments.

In the kitchen, you can take in the scenery as you enjoy a meal.

caption The kitchen. source David Cotsworth Photography

The kitchen features a restored oak sideboard from the 1800s.

The burnished metallic color scheme suits the woodland environment.

caption The sink and countertops. source David Cotsworth Photography

The shelves above the sink enhance the rustic vibe, while the vibrant mugs and plants add a pop of color.

On the treehouse’s deck, you can fully immerse yourself in the soothing forest setting.

caption The view of the deck. source David Cotsworth Photography

A solid teak dining set is a stylish addition.

If you want to cook outside, there’s a gas barbecue on the deck.

caption The barbecue. source David Cotsworth Photography

The treehouse also comes equipped with a wood-fired pizza oven.

These deck chairs make it easy to unwind.

caption Deck chairs. source David Cotsworth Photography

Rest and relaxation are better in nature.

The relaxation experience culminates with a zen-inspired meditation corner.

caption The meditation corner. source David Cotsworth Photography

Let your worries melt away.

