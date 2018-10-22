Take a look at 11 of the most luxurious yachts coming to the biggest boat show in the US

caption A photo of Party Girl super-yacht. source Northrop & Johnson

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be held this year from October 31 to November 4.

Described as “one of the top events in the yachting industry” by Yacht Charter Weekly, The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, or FLIBS, has been an industry staple for 59 years that attracts an international audience from over 52 countries.

According to Informa Exhibitions, the producer of the show, visitors have access to observe and purchase an estimated $4 billion worth of Boat Show products ranging from superyachts to jet skis.

“The show’s annual economic impact has been compared to that of a Super Bowl while attracting guests and exhibitors from around the world,” Lana Bernstein, vice president of marketing for Informa U.S. Boat Shows, told Business Insider in a statement.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be held this year from October 31 to November 4.

Described as “one of the top events in the yachting industry” by Yacht Charter Weekly, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, or FLIBS, has been an industry staple for 59 years that attracts an international audience from over 52 countries.

According to the show’s official website, there will be an expected 1,500 boats on display, 1,200 exhibitors, 110,000 thousand visitors, and six miles of floating docks of exhibition space spread across seven different waterfront locales.

According to information provided to Business Insider by Informa Exhibitions, the producer of the show, the event provides the state of Florida $857 million in economic benefits. According to Informa, with over three million square feet of space to explore, visitors have access to observe and purchase an estimated $4 billion worth of Boat Show products ranging from superyachts, sport fishing boats, kayaks, jet skis, marine products, and other boating accessories.

“The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is regarded by many as the most important event on the annual, global boat show calendar because it delivers a unique experience to both consumers and the marine industry,” said Lana Bernstein, vice president of marketing for Informa U.S. Boat Shows, the producer of FLIBS, in a statement to Business Insider. “The show’s annual economic impact has been compared to that of a Super Bowl while attracting guests and exhibitors from around the world.”

One day tickets for adults are $33, while teenager tickets are $15 and children under age-6 get to attend for free.

Take a look below at the 11 largest yachts that will be featured at the 2018 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

1. Areti — 278 feet in length. €175 million asking price.

source Fraser Yachts

Source: Fraser Yachts and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Areti, which dubs itself as “the finest super yacht on the market today,” includes a helipad, sports room, beach club, and elevator, and accommodates 18 guests.

source Fraser Yachts

Source: Fraser Yachts and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

2. Elandess — 242 feet in length. Estimated worth €75 million.

source Charter World

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

With an Art-Deco designed theme, Elandess features an underwater “Nemo Lounge,” a swimming pool on the sundeck, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

source Charterworld

Source: Abelking & Rasmussen

3. Eternity — 213 feet in length. Last listed for €43 million in 2012.

source Codecasa

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Eternity was designed by Codecasa and Della Role Design and refitted in 2018. The yacht can fit 14 guests and has a swimming platform and Jacuzzi dip pool.

source Codecasa

Source: Yacht Charter Fleet

4. Utopia — 206 feet in length. Owner used and operated, no estimated value.

source Rossinavi

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Utopia IV was built by Rossinavi and has its own Instagram account @utopiaiv. This super yacht has an aluminum superstructure and is capable of reaching 33 knots.

source @utopiaiv

Source: Super Yachts

5. Party Girl — 205 feet in length. Estimated charter price of $490,000 per week plus expenses.

source Northrop & Johnson

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Party Girl was specifically built to host guests, which is why the main salon is 17 meters long. 12 guests can be accommodated along with 18 crew members.

source Northrop & Johnson

Source: Yacht Charter Fleet

6. Elysian — 196 feet in length. Estimated purchase price $55 million.

source Burgess

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Using “zero speed stabilizers” that increase on-board comfort when the yacht is at rest, Elysian is a true luxury marvel that features a Jacuzzi, swimming pool, and helipad.

source Burgess

Source: Yacht Charter Fleet

7. Sovereign — 180 feet in length. Estimated purchase price $28.9 million.

source Northrop & Johnson

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Sovereign boasts a high-tech stabilization system which reduces the effects of roll motion and increases comfort for the 12 guests the yacht can host.

source Northrop & Johnson

Source: Yacht Charter Fleet

8. Kinta — 180 feet in length. Estimated purchase price $21.9 million.

source IYC

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Kinta has beautiful interior styling designed by Jean-Guy Verges and WiFi connection onboard. Its maximum cruising speed is 16 knots.

source IYC

Source: Yacht Charter Fleet

9. Gene Machine — 180 feet in length. Owner used and operated, no estimated value.

source @mygeniemachine

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Boasting a 1,668 square foot sundeck, Gene Machine can accommodate up to 10 guests and 16 crew members.

source @mygenemachine

Source: Boat International and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

10. Nobel House — 177 feet in length. Estimated purchase price $15.9 million.

source IYC

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Benefiting from a $5 million refitting, Noble House’s beautiful wood and marble interiors and stylish sundeck are only over-shadowed by the grand piano and well-stocked wine bar.

source IYC

Source: IYC and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

11. Fortunate Sun — 177 feet in length. Estimated purchase price $22 million.

source Burgess

Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Fortunate Sun has it all: A full master-suite with a private study in the room, a Jacuzzi surrounded by fitted sunbeds, and interiors designed by Tim Heywood

source Burgess

Source: Burgess Yachts