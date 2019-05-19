Luzheng Futures & Guohai Liangshi Capital Management selected for cotton options market making, powered by Horizon

Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange chooses Luzheng Futures and Guohai Liangshi Capital Management to provide market making for cotton options

PARIS, FRANCE & SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 May 2019 – Horizon Software (Horizon), the leading provider of electronic trading and algorithmic technology, has announced that two of its Chinese clients, Luzheng Futures and Guohai Liangshi Capital Management, have been named among ten companies granted market making licenses for the recently-launched cotton options market on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). The new cotton options market in China is the second exchange-traded commodity option on the ZCE and the fifth commodity option in Mainland China.

Adrien Mastronardi, Head of Sales APAC at Horizon Software, said: “It is such a great honor to see our Chinese clients selected as part of this project by the ZCE. China is a leading participant in the world cotton market with some unique market dynamics. Luzheng Futures has been using Horizon for soymeal options market making on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) since 2017. In September 2018, Luzheng Futures and Guohai Liangshi Capital Management were selected as market makers for copper options on the Shanghai Futures Exchanges (SHFE) with Horizon platform. In 2019, Guohai Liangshi Capital Management and Luzheng futures expanded their business using our platform for options market making for cotton on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

He added: “This project is a major step in China’s long-term efforts to develop its derivatives markets. Our mission is to support our clients’ market making activities with extensive functionality as well as outstanding stability and security. We consider this selection a great achievement for the Horizon Team.”

Horizon has been empowering capital market players for over two decades by building powerful algorithmic technology into its electronic trading platform and offering trading opportunities through direct connectivity to more than 80 exchanges worldwide. Horizon enables clients to quickly create, test and implement automated trading strategies in real-time, in line with its ‘Trade Your Way’ philosophy. Its platform can be easily integrated with rich APIs and allows proprietary strategies to be built while keeping traders’ code confidential.