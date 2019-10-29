LVMH has announced an interest in buying Tiffany and Co., the jewelry brand founded in 1837.

On Monday, Tiffany published a press statement on its website, announcing that LVMH had approached the jewelry retailer about an unsolicited, non-binding proposal. Tiffany stated that their Board of Directors was “carefully reviewing the proposal” and will “determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.”

According to Reuters, a deal between the two companies could be worth $14.5 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition LVMH has ever made.

If Tiffany becomes part of LVMH, the jewelry retailer would be joining the luxury conglomerates already-extensive collection of brands, which range from the cosmetics store Sephora and fashion house Christian Dior to French newspaper Le Parisien. In total, the LVMH owns 75 different brands.

Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche: Le Bon Marché opened in 1852. In 1984, before Bernard Arnault created LVMH, he bought luxury goods company Agache-Willot-Boussac. He renamed it Financière Agache and sold some of the company’s assets. One of the assets he kept was Le Bon Marché, which became part of the LVMH Group in 1987.

source Just Another Photographer / Shutterstock

Year acquired by LVMH: 1984

Type of goods: High-end department store

Most recognizable for: Le Bon Marché is recognized as being the world’s first department store. The Paris store is noted for its high-end retail and careful selection of goods across the store.

Source: LVMH, 24, New York Times

Louis Vuitton: Louis Vuitton was one of the first acquisitions LVMH made, when the group was first founded in the 1980s. The name Louis Vuitton is found within the title of LVMH, whose initials came from the merger between Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy.

source Reuters

Year acquired by LVMH: 1987

Type of goods: Luxury Retailer

Most recognizable for: The brand is known for its bright orange shopping bags and its leather products, which are usually heavily emblazoned with its “LV” logo.

Source: The Fashion Law

Dom Pérignon: This company is one of the oldest among LVMH’s portfolio. The Champagne company was one of the initial brands part of Moët Hennessy, which later merged with Louis Vuitton to create LVMH.

source Photo by Getty Images For Moet & Chandon

Year acquired by LVMH: 1987

Type of goods: Champagne

Most recognizable for: Dom Pérignon is one of the oldest companies in LVMH’s portfolio. It was founded in 1668.

Source: New York Times

Hennessy: Founded in 1765, the famous cognac brand has since become one of the most famous liquors in the world.

source Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hennessy

Year acquired by LVMH: 1987

Type of goods: Wine & Spirits

Most recognizable for: Hennessy is one of the most famous cognac brands in the world. The brand’s headquarters are in Cognac, France, about a five-hour drive from Paris.

Source: Investopedia

Moët & Chandon: Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon has since become one of the most popular Champagnes in the world.

source Getty Images/Andrew H. Walker

Year acquired by LVMH: 1987

Type of goods: Wine & Spirits

Most recognizable for: Moët & Chandon is one of the most famous Champagnes in the world. Prices start at around $40 a bottle.

Source: Investopedia

Givenchy: The luxury brand was founded in 1952, and has since become one of the most popular brands in the world.

source Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Year acquired by LVMH: 1988

Type of goods: Luxury Retail

Most recognizable for: Givenchy is best known for creating the iconic little black dress Audrey Hepburn wore in the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Source: The Fashion Law, Who What Wear

Sephora: The global cosmetic chain was founded in 1969, and was acquired by LVMH nearly 30 years later.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Year acquired by LVMH: 1997

Type of goods: Cosmetics, Retailer

Most recognizable for: Sephora is known for being one of the top beauty stores in the world. Sephora has more store locations than its rival, Ulta, and carries a variety of high-end brands, among them Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Kat Von D.

Source: The Fashion Law

Marc Jacobs: Named after its founder, the brand Marc Jacobs was founded in 1984. Its namesake founder was once the creative director of Louis Vuitton before he left the brand to focus on his own.

source Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Year acquired by LVMH: 1997

Type of goods: Luxury Retail & Cosmetics

Most recognizable for: Marc Jacobs was founded by designer Marc Jacobs in 1984. Jacobs was previously the creative director of Louis Vuitton.

Source: The Fashion Law

Benefit Cosmetics: Benefit Cosmetics was founded in 1976 in San Francisco, California, and has since spread globally.

source Sergej Lebedev / Shutterstock

Year acquired by LVMH: 1999

Type of goods: Cosmetics

Most recognizable for: Benefit is a cosmetics company, best known for its makeup. It is sold in Sephora, which is also an LVMH brand.

Source: Crunchbase

Fendi: This brand, founded in 1925, was once led by legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. It was previously owned by both Prada and LVMH, until the latter bought out Prada in 2001. Over the years, LVMH has raised its ownership stakes to 84%.

source Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Year acquired by LVMH: 2000

Type of goods: Luxury Retail

Most recognizable for: Fendi is a luxury brand, best known for its signature “F” print. The brand recently launched a collection with rapper Nicki Minaj.

Source: The Fashion Law, Elle

Fresh: This brand was launched in Boston in 1991 and is known for its natural product line.

source Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Year acquired by LVMH: 2000

Type of goods: Cosmetics

Most recognizable for: Fresh is known for its expansive collection of natural products. It is sold in Sephora.

Bvlgari: The famous jewelry brand, founded in 1884, sold to LVMH for $6.01 billion in an all-share deal. The Fashion Law reports that the Bvlgari family sold their 50.4% controlling stake in their namesake brand for 3% of LVMH.

source Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Year acquired by LVMH: 2011

Type of goods: Jewelry

Most recognizable for: Luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari is known for its watches and diamond necklaces.

Source: The Fashion Law

Kat Von D Beauty: This cosmetics line was launched in 2008 and is named after its namesake founder, tattoo artist and model Kat Von D. It was once owned by Kendo, which was acquired by LVMH; as a result, LVMH obtained Kat Von D and other indie beauty products.

source Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for Kat Von D Beauty

Year acquired by LVMH: 2014

Type of goods: Cosmetics

Most recognizable for: Kat Von D Beauty was founded by tattoo artist Kat von D. The brand is known for its eyeshadow palettes.

Source: Fashion Retail

Le Parisien: According to LVMH’s website, this newspaper was founded in 1944, and is read by nearly 18 million people each month. Reuters reports that LVMH offered to buy Le Parisien, and its sister paper Aujourd’hui en France, for $54.38 million in 2015.

source Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Year acquired by LVMH: 2015

Type of goods: Tabloid

Most recognizable for: Le Parisien is one of the most notable tabloids in France, along with Le Figaro and Le Liberation.

Source: Reuters, LVMH,

Rimowa: Founded in 1989, LVMH obtained an 80% stake in Rimowa for roughly $700 million. The company is now run by Alexandre Arnault, son of LVMH’s CEO, Bernard Arnault.

source Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Year acquired by LVMH: 2016

Type of goods: Luggage

Most recognizable for: Rimowa is a luggage company. The brand made headlines after launching a collection of luggage with the brand Supreme in December 2018.

Source: The Fashion Law, Rimowa

Christian Dior: Per The Fashion Law, LVMH acquired Christian Dior in a $13.1 billion deal. Previously, the brand was owned by Groupe Arnault, a private holding company owned by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.

source Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Year acquired by LVMH: 2017

Type of goods: Luxury retail

Most recognizable for: Dior is a luxury brand, best known for its gowns and handbags. Celebrities such as Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence are noted faces of the brand.

Source: The Fashion Law

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna & Fenty: In a deal with one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, LVMH’s launch of the Fenty Brands made Rihanna the first woman of color to launch a label with LVMH, and the first woman to have an original brand with the luxury conglomerate.

source Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Year acquired by LVMH: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (2017), Fenty (2019)

Type of goods: Cosmetics & Luxury Clothes

Most recognizable for: In 2019, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launched a 40-shade range of foundations, which helped to revolutionize diversity in the beauty industry.

Source: NPR, Elle