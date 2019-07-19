Bernard Arnault just became the 2nd-richest person in the world. These 5 mind-blowing facts show just how quickly the French billionaire’s fortune is growing.

caption In the first six months of 2019, Bernard Arnault has jumped from fourth place to second on two major rankings of the world’s richest individuals. source ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images

Six months ago, Bernard Arnault was a lot less rich.

The 70-year-old LVMH CEO was the fourth-richest person alive at the start of 2019, according to Bloomberg. Since then, Arnault has made so much money that he displaced both Warren Buffett and Bill Gates to rank second on both Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index and Forbes Billionaires List.

Most of Arnault’s wealth comes from the 41% stake in LVMH he controls through his company Christian Dior, according to his profile in the Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. LVMH shares are up over 50% in 2019 so far, according to Forbes.

Read more: Bernard Arnault just overtook Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest person in the world. Here’s how the French billionaire makes and spends his fortune

Here are five facts that put into perspective exactly how fast Arnault’s fortune has grown.

1. In January 2019, Arnault was ranked No. 4 on the lists of the world’s richest people. Fast forward six months to mid-July, and he’s jumped two major spots, up to No. 2.

source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

In January, Arnault was ranked fourth in both Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index and Forbes Billionaires List, behind Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos.

His net worth was $68.6 billion on January 1, according to Bloomberg.

Now, it’s $108 billion, according to Bloomberg.

2. In the first three months of 2019, Arnault added over $14 billion to his net worth — roughly the equivalent of drug lord El Chapo’s entire empire.

By March, Arnault had already added over $14 billion to his net worth, pushing his net worth ahead of Buffett’s according to Bloomberg.

Law enforcement estimates that El Chapo’s entire drug empire is worth $14 billion, Business Insider previously reported.

3. Arnault is officially one of only six people to ever rank No. 2 on Forbes’ list of the richest billionaires.

source Chesnot/Getty Images

In July, Arnault overtook Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world, Business Insider reported.

Arnault is now one of only six people to ever hold one of the top two spots on Forbes’ billionaires list, according to the magazine. The others are Bezos, Gates, Buffett, Zara cofounder Amancio Ortega, and Mexican telecom magnate Carlos Slim Helu.

4. Arnault has made more money in 2019 than anyone else listed in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg reported.

Arnault has made $39 billion so far in 2019, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bill Gates, for comparison, who currently sits in spot No. 3, has made $16 billion so far in 2019. And Jeff Bezos, who holds onto his spot as No. 1, has lost about $1 billion, according to the Index.

5. Arnault’s personal wealth gains so far in 2019 are on par with Apple’s App Store and Google Play combined revenue so far in 2019.

caption Woman with a Louis Vuitton-branded shopping bag looks towards the entrance of a branch store by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in Vienna. source Reuters

Arnault’s wealth has increased by $39 billion so far in 2019. That’s equivalent to Apple’s App Store and Google Play combined revenue in the first half of 2019, as reported by TechCrunch.