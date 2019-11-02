A jewelry battle is brewing between 3 of the biggest luxury conglomerates in the world

caption Tiffany is best known for its fine diamonds and luxury wedding and engagement rings. source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, put a bid forward to acquire jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co this week.

The deal could be worth as much as $14.5 billion, which would make it LVMH’s most expensive acquisition ever.

Analysts say the deal would make strategic sense for LVMH as it looks to build out its luxury jewelry offering and better compete with rivals Kering and Richemont.

This is especially pertinent as jewelry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in luxury.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This week the world’s biggest luxury conglomerate, LVMH, put forward a bid to acquire iconic American jewelry maker Tiffany & Co. in a deal that could be worth as much as $14.5 billion.

While some analysts said that Tiffany may reject the offer in pursuit of more money, the news sparked a discussion around what this would mean for both LVMH and its main rivals, Kering and Richemont.

While LVMH has more than 75 brands in its portfolio, analysts say it’s lacking when it comes to fine jewelry, while Richemont and Kering have more exposure in that area. Richemont is particularly strong here, with Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, two of the world’s most famous jewelry brands. Chances are LVMH wants to rectify this.

“Hard luxury is the only sub-sector where LVMH is not the leader, and we know that Mr Arnault likes to be always #1,” RBC analyst Rogerio Fujimori wrote in a note to clients on Sunday, referring to LVMH’s billionaire CEO Bernard Arnault.

Fujimori said that it’s especially significant that LVMH would beef up the jewelry portion of its portfolio as this sector is considered to be one of the fastest-growing areas in luxury. Last year, growth in jewelry outpaced luxury handbags, apparel, and watches, growing by 7%, according to a recent report from Bain.

There are several things about Tiffany that make the brand a particularly appealing acquisition, according to Fujimori. The brand name is well-recognized, it’s a global player (and, crucially, one of the top jewelry brands in China), and it has an accessible price point, which all help LVMH to reach a wider audience.

source Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Moreover, as 44% of Tiffany’s sales are done in the US, Canada, and Latin America, it gives European-headquartered LVMH a more balanced exposure to the US market, which would be helpful when it comes to US tariffs.

Tiffany could be heading toward a bidding war

For Tiffany, which has seen slowing sales in recent years and is in the middle of executing a turnaround under its new CEO, former Bulgari veteran Alessandro Bogliolo, the backing of a luxury powerhouse could help it to better craft its marketing and grow its digital platform in the future.

But because of Tiffany’s global brand image and the fact that there are very few players in this particular market, Fujimori isn’t discounting a bidding war for the company.

“Never say never,” he wrote in an updated note to clients on Wednesday, adding that LVMH’s big advantage here is that it has “much deeper pockets” than its rivals.

Other analysts said that it doesn’t make financial sense for Kering or Richemont to try and outbid LVMH.

“Kering would be in theory the most motivated buyer, given its hard luxury ambitions and lack of a jewelry mega-brand. But, outbidding LVMH would stretch Kering’s balance sheet to levels its financially disciplined senior management wouldn’t feel comfortable with,” a group of Bernstein analysts led by Luca Solca wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

They added: “Richemont is likely not interested, as they have plenty of (better) brands of their own they could grow organically.”

“It’s either LVMH, or back to the drawing board trying to unlock value organically,” they said.

These Bernstein analysts are advising Tiffany to think carefully about holding out for a sweeter deal.

“This is a takeover inspired by reason, not by passion,” they wrote. “It makes sense to buy Tiffany at the right price … But if Tiffany doesn’t play ball, it is also OK to leave it alone.”