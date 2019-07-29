A top Lyft exec is reportedly leaving after less than 18 months on the job, and the stock is dipping

caption Lyft COO Jon McNeill (left) is rumored to be leaving the company. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Lyft COO Jon McNeill is reported to be leaving the company.

McNeill came to Lyft from Tesla, but is said to be leaving after less than 18 months on the job.

Lyft stock dropped some 2% at the time of publication, in the wake of the initial report.

Lyft COO Jon McNeill is planning to leave the ride-hailing company, reports CNBC, citing a person familiar with the situation. In the wake of the CNBC report, Lyft stock has dipped some 2% ahead of the closing bell.

McNeil has been at Lyft for less than 18 months. The ridesharing company hired McNeill from Tesla in February 2018, where he was head of sales and service. Tesla sales doubled during McNeill’s time at the company, Lyft wrote in McNeill’s job announcement.

At the time of publication, Lyft was trading down near $64 a share, off about 2.5% from where it opened on Monday morning.

Lyft went public in March 2019 at a $24 billion valuation. Despite some volatility in the immediate wake of its IPO, Lyft stock is up some 5% overall in the last three months.

Lyft declined to comment.