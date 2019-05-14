Lyft’s electric Citi Bikes in New York will be offline until the fall

caption A woman pedals past a BedBath & Beyond store on a rented Citi Bike bicycle in New York City on December 7, 2018. The Citigroup is the main sponsor of the privately owned Citi Bike bicycle sharing system which aims to alleviate traffic caused by vehicular traffic. source Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Lyft pulled 1,000 electric bikes from its Citi Bikes fleet in New York in March after some users were injured by a brake malfunction.

Those pedal assist models won’t be returning until at least September, the company confirmed Tuesday.

A Lyft spokesperson declined to give a timeline for other cities where electric bikes operate, like San Francisco.

Lyft‘s pledge to expand its fleet of electric pedal-assist bikes in New York’s Citi Bike fleet appears to be on the skids.

1,000 bikes pulled by the ride-hailing operator in March will remain out of service until at least the fall, a Lyft spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, as the company fixes a brake issue that sent some users flying over the handlebars, according to a Lyft spokesperson.

Streetsblog NYC first reported news on Monday.

When it purchased Motivate, the bike share operator behind similar systems in Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and other major American cities last year, Lyft pledged to invest $100 million in New York’s existing system, doubling it to nearly 40,000 bikes total – a tenth of which will be electric.

“We expect pedal-assist bikes will return to the Citi Bike system this fall,” a Lyft spokesperson told Business Insider. “We’re confident that putting rider safety first is always the right decision, and we’re working hard to design a world-class pedal-assist bike that we know our riders will love. In the meantime, Citi Bike remains an integral part of New York City’s transportation network, with near-record ridership this past week.’

The spokesperson declined to give any information on electric bikes in other cities, like San Francisco, which also remain out of service.

Uber, which operates electric bike rentals through its Jump Bikes subsidiary, also experienced a similar issue with its brakes in March. However, a spokesperson told Streetsblog at the time that it had fixed the problem with a “power modulator” added to the braking system.

