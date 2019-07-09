Lyft wants to patent a ‘driver jukebox’ that could let you play music during your ride

Lyft has applied to patent a “driver jukebox” system that could one day add custom music to your rides.

Uber launched a Spotify and Pandora partnership three years ago, but Lyft has not added anything similar.

Three years after Uber launched the ability to play music during your ride, Lyft appears to be following suit.

The company on Tuesday filed a patent for a “driver jukebox” system that appears to lay the groundwork for playing music selected by the rider through the driver’s phone and car speakers.

caption A sample screenshot from Lyft’s patent application source USPTO

“For a vehicle driven by a driver, the music played in the vehicle is limited to being controlled by the driver,” the filing reads. “Typically anyone else in the vehicle experiences the same music environment regardless of their own music preferences.”

“The system enables a rider to select music from a music service that is associated with a driver and the driver’s device prior to and during a ride using the rider’s device,” the filing continues.

The patent application is a continuation of a patent that the company applied for in 2015. However, it doesn’t appear any music features have been integrated to the Lyft app since the original filing. The company didn’t respond to a request from Business Insider for more information.

Uber, still easily Lyft’s largest competitor, launched a music feature back in 2016. That feature connects with Spotify or Pandora, according to Uber’s website.

And while Lyft hasn’t yet launched any similar feature for drivers or riders, it has been encouraging drivers to check our rider’s music preferences in the app since at least 2015 through its #betterrides campaign.

