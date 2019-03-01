Here’s who’s getting rich from Lyft’s enormous IPO

caption Lyft CEO and co-founder Logan Green. source David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The S-1 paperwork for Lyft’s anticipated multi-billion IPO is now open to the public.

It lists who the major shareholders are.

These are the people that will cash in big time should the stock sale go well.

While we don’t know exactly how much this IPO will enrich each one of the early investors until the shares are priced, Lyft has revealed how many shares these people currently own. Bankers reportedly expect the IPO to value the company between $20 billion and $25 billion, up from its last private financing round, which valued the company at $15 billion.

Here are all the people with sizeable stakes in the ride-hailing company:

Sean Aggarwal: 1.4 million shares

Sean Aggarwal is probably best known in the Valley for his roles as VP of Finance for eBay, PayPal and Trulia. But he was an early angel investor and advisor in Lyft (joining the board in 2016).

And he’s currently the Lyft executive with the largest individual stake in the company, with just under 1.41 million shares.

Logan Green co-founder and CEO

Green and cofounder John Zimmer began their collaboration in 2007 with a service called Zimride that helped people find carpools via Facebook.

In 2012, they launched a ride-sharing service that used a mobile app called Lyft. It took off from there.

Green is the second largest individual shareholder among company executives. He owns just under 1.2 million shares of stock.

John Zimmer, co-founder and president

John Zimmer spent a lot of time in college finding carpool-ers to share his ride as he regularly drove drove from Cornell in upstate New York to New York City. He was introduced to Green over Facebook by a mutual friend and a week later they were working on Zimride together, so the story goes.

Zimmer is also the second-largest shareholder of stock among Lyft’s executive ranks, sharing that spot with his cofounder. He owns the same exact number of shares, almost 1.2 million.

Hiroshi Mikitani for Rakuten

Japan-based eCommerce powerhouse Rakuten poured $300 million into Lyft in 2015 as part of a broader, $530 million financing round and Rakuten’s founder CEO joined the board.

Rakuten also bought more shares in subsequent rounds, making it the single largest shareholder of the company.

Rakuten owns nearly 31.4 million shares, or 13% of the company, managed by its founder CEO Hiroshi Mikitani.

General Motors and Fidelity

General Motors and Fidelity each own nearly 19 million shares, almost 8% of the company each.

Mutual fund giant Fidelity often invests in late-stage unicorn startups, but GM’s buy-in is even more interesting.

Back in 2016, GM was rumored to have tried to buy Lyft outright for somewhere between $4.5 billion and $6 billion but Lyft turned the offer down.

So GM invested. The two were supposed to have struck up a strategic partnership over self-driving cars. But Lyft has also taken investment from GM rivals like Ford, though not at the same level.

Ben Horowitz for Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz was a fairly early investor in Lyft, joining the company’s $60 million series C funding round in 2013.

The venture capital firm then kept buying more shares in each subsequent round, gradually amassing a substantial chunk of the company.

The Andreessen Horowitz firm now owns over 15 million shares, or 6.25% of the company, that is overseen by partner Ben Horowitz.

David Lawee for Capital G

Lawee, who previously did M&A for Google, is the big cheese partner for Capital G, the growth-stage investment arm of Google-parent company Alphabet.

He led a massive billion-dollar round in Lyft in 2017 for Capital G, just a few months after Lyft’s previous $600 million raise.

The investment was widely interpreted as Google’s effort to switch horses in the ride-hailing race. Google had, years earlier, invested in Uber but Google and Uber had locked horns competing over self-driving cars.

25 other investors piled in, bringing the total raised in the round to $1.7 billion.

Capital G’s has nearly 12.6 million shares or a 5.23% stake.

Ran Makavy, Chief Product Officer

Makavy joined Lyft in 2016, after a four-year stint at Facebook, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started as VP of Growth, and has since moved up to Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer.

In addition to his 562,000 shares of Class A stock in Lyft, Makavy is listed among the company’s executives with the highest compensation, incuding a 2018 salary of roughly $393,000.

Jonathan Christodoro for Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises is the investment company best known for its activist billionaire investor leader Carl Icahn (pictured above). It bought into Lyft as part of the round led by Rakuten and managing director Christodoro joined the board. The company’s stake consists of 12,856 Class A shares, according to the S-1.

Navin Chaddha Mayfield Fund

Mayfield has been investing in Lyft since its Series A when it was still Zimride. In fact, the VC that led that round, Raj Kapoor, eventually joined the company as the chief strategy officer.

Mayfield also joined the Series B and D rounds, managed by partner Navin Chaddha.

Valerie Jarrett

A former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett joined Lyft’s board of directors in July 2017. She has more than 11,000 shares according to the S-1.

And over 100 others

Lyft raised nearly $5 billion in its life as a startup from over 115 investors. Most of them remain active investors today according to online database Pitchbook, keeper of such records (Most of these people and companies are not listed in Lyft’s S1).

Other investors include:

Chinese rideshare company Didi Chuxing, Ann Miura-Ko at Floodgate Fund who invested in several early rounds. Floodgate owns over 1.5 million shares.

The Saudi Kingdom Holding Company founded by the nation’s wealthiest investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal (who was arrested and later released by the nation’s leading, the nefarious Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman);

Angel investments from David Sacks of Yammer and Zenefits fame, Troy Carter of Lady Gaga fame and others.