JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies among 29 banks running the Lyft IPO

When Lyft filed its S-1 on Friday, it confirmed reports that JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were leading the ride-hailing company’s IPO.

It also shed light on its full lineup, which includes a total of 29 different banks.

Uber, Lyft’s biggest competitor, is expected to go public later this year with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs leading the IPO.

When Lyft filed its S-1 on Friday, it confirmed for the first time what many people in tech and finance have been wondering for months: which banks were picked for which team in the notoriously competitive race to go public between Uber and Lyft.

JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies will lead Lyft’s IPO, as was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

But a few other previously unreported banks made the all-star lineup, including UBS, Stifel, RBC Capital Markets and KeyBanc.

Both Lyft and its rival Uber more or less steered clear of any conflicts of interests between the banks of their choosing, according to people familiar with the process.

While Uber has not publicly shared which banks are on its lineup, the company is reportedly working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Here’s the full lineup source Lyft S-1