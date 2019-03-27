Lyft just boosted its IPO price range and is on track to go public this week with a $21 billion valuation

caption Lyft CEO Logan Green is set to take the company public on Friday. source Laura Buckman/Reuters

Lyft raised its expected IPO price range to $70 to $72 per share just days ahead of its expected market debut.

This brings the company’s potential valuation as high as roughly $21 billion.

The company disclosed the new price range, up from the $62 to $68 range it previously disclosed, in an amendment to its S-1 registration form on Wednesday afternoon.

The ride-hailing company is expected to price its IPO officially on Thursday night and is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday morning.

Lyft raised the price range for its imminent IPO to $70 to $72 per share on Wednesday following reports of greater-than-expected investor demand for what would be the first ride-hailing business to list on the public markets.

The increased price range means the company could raise roughly $2.5 billion in capital, and make its Wall Street debut with a valuation of nearly $21 billion, should it price at the high-end.

The company disclosed the new price range, up from the $62 to $68 range it previously disclosed, in an amendment to its S-1 registration form on Wednesday afternoon. The high end of that range would give Lyft a market capitalization of around $20.8 billion.

Lyft is expected to officially price its IPO on Thursday night, and is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Friday morning under the ticker symbol “LYFT”.

The IPO is being closely watched as test of Wall Street’s appetite for a new crop of fast-growing, but money-losing sharing economy businesses. Uber, the world’s largest ride-hailing company, is expected to list shares in an IPO in the months after Lyft’s offering.

Lyft has been on the road since last week making its pitch to potential investors.

The Lyft team started out on the east coast before pitching investors in San Francisco on Monday. The location of the San Francisco meeting moved last minute amid planned protests from drivers and labor organizers upset about the company’s pay practices.