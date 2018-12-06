Lyft has officially filed paperwork to go public with an IPO in early 2019

caption Lyft CEO Logan Green speaks at a SXSW panel. source Laura Buckman/Reuters

Lyft said Thursday that it has filed a confidential draft registration statement with regulators to go public.

It’s the first major ride-hailing company to officially launch its IPO, beating its much larger competitor Uber.

Lyft has officially filed paperwork with the top US’ stock market regulator to go public, the ride-hailing giant announced Thursday morning.

The confidential draft registration statement submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission is the first step to an initial public offering, or IPO, for Lyft. It’s a big step in what’s largely considered to be a race to go public between Lyft and its much larger rival Uber.

Lyft did not elaborate on pricing, number of shares, or targeted valuation. Those specifics will come after the SEC completes its review. The actual offering will likely come in early 2019. The company was most recently valued at $15 billion, and a public offering could boost that number.

However, Lyft looks ready to beat Uber to the punch with its IPO.