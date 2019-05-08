These 8 Lyft investors are taking a big hit on their holdings

- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
- Ride-sharing app Lyft has suffered through volatile trading since its March initial public offering.
- Shares have plunged 23% from their IPO price of $72, with investors recording paper losses.
- Watch Lyft trade live.
Lyft investors have had a rocky road since the initial public offering on March 29. The ride-sharing company’s shares are down 23%, well below the initial-public-offering price of $72, wiping nearly $5 billion off the company’s market cap.
These developments have important implications for the valuation of Uber’s IPO, widely expected to be the largest of 2019. Uber is expecting to go public as early as Friday.
While every Lyft investor who got in ahead of the IPO has seen their Lyft holdings decline in value, Markets Insider picked out eight to highlight.
To be clear, it is unclear at what price these investors originally purchased shares, and some or all could still be up significantly on their original investment. Also, these are paper losses, and Lyft’s shares could yet rebound.
Rakuten
Description: Largest Japanese e-commerce and internet company
Shares: 31.4 million
Stake: 11.5%
Paper loss since IPO: $518 million
General Motors
- source
- Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Description: Largest US auto manufacturer, selling 3 million vehicles in 2018.
Shares: 18.7 million
Stake: 6.8%
Paper loss since IPO: $308 million
Fidelity
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Description: Largest privately held mutual-fund company, managing $2.5 trillion.
Shares: 18.5 million
Stake: 6.8%
Paper loss since IPO: $305 million
Andreessen Horowitz
Description: Venture-capital firm started by Marc Andreessen, a co-founder of Netscape
Shares: 15.0 million
Stake: 5.5%
Paper loss since IPO: $248 million
Alphabet / Google
Description: The world’s leading search engine with a market cap of $815 billion
Shares: 12.6 million
Stake: 4.6%
Paper loss since IPO: $208 million
Logan Green
- source
- Noam Galai/Getty
Description: Lyft co-founder and CEO
Shares: 9.8 million
Stake: 3.3%
Paper loss since IPO: $162 million
John Zimmer
- source
- REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Description: co-founder and president of Lyft
Shares: 7.2 million
Stake: 2.6%
Paper loss since IPO: $119 million
Valerie Jarrett
- source
- Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Description: Lyft board member and former senior adviser to President Obama
Shares: 20,000
Stake: 0.01%
Paper loss since IPO: $330,000
SEE ALSO: