Lyft is partnering with Waymo to launch robo-taxis in Arizona

caption Close-up of self driving minivan, with LIDAR and other sensor units and logo visible, part of Google parent company Alphabet Inc, driving past historic railroad station with sign reading Mountain View, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, with safety driver visible, October 28, 2018 source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)=

Waymo‘s self-driving cars will soon be available to Lyft customers in Phoenix, Arizona, the company said Tuesday.

The cars are fully autonomous, according to Waymo, but they’ll still employ safety drivers to take over if there are any hiccups during rides.

The announcement was made in conjunction with Lyft’s first quarter earnings report.

Lyft is deploying ten of Waymo’s autonomous robo-taxis on its platform in the Phoenix area, the company announced Tuesday in conjunction with its first quarter earnings release.

The partnership comes four months after Waymo, the Alphabet subsidiary, launched Waymo One, its first commercial ride-hailing product in the Arizona city. The cars are fully autonomous, the company says, but still employ safety drivers to take over if there are any hiccups during rides.

In the next few months, Lyft customers will be able to select a Waymo vehicle directly in the app, Waymo’s chief executive said in a Medium post announcing the news.

“This first step in our partnership will allow us to introduce the Waymo Driver to Lyft users, enabling them to take what for many will be their first ride in a self-driving vehicle,” Waymo CEO John Krafcik said in the post.

“We’re committed to continuously improving our customer experience, and our partnership with Lyft will also give our teams the opportunity to collect valuable feedback.”

Now read: