M1 just replaced all of its mobile plans with 2 base plans, offering 30GB of data at just S$25

Local telecommunications (telco) company M1 is making a radical change to the way it sells its mobile plans.

In a media release on Tuesday (May 28), M1 said it is replacing all of its existing 19 mobile plans with two base plans – one for contract-free SIM-only customers and another for handset bundle subscribers. Both base plans come with customisable add-ons.

The company said in the statement that the change would offer customers a greater level of flexibility and personalisation as the mobile plan can be “made-to-measure”.

According to the statement, the SIM-only contract-free base plan comes with 30GB of data, and will start from S$25 (US$18) a month. The handset base plan contract that offers 12GB of data will start at S$30. Both plans will offer unlimited data usage on weekends.

Customers can build on these base plans by adding more data, voice minutes, SMS, roaming packs and other value-added services.

The company added that with the new plans, customers would receive larger data bundles as compared to the older plans that have been replaced.

It also claims that these are the best data value bundles in the market at the moment.

Existing customers who are in contract with M1 can download the My M1 app or call its customer service hotline to check if they can change to a new plan, said the telco.

The SIM cards and handsets will be delivered to subscribers’ homes at no additional cost.

M1 also announced the launch of a new website that is said to be more intuitive so customers can make decisions on-the-go.

In February, it was announced that Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) had together obtained majority control of telco M1, after Axiata accepted their joint offer of $2.06 a share for a 28.6 per cent stake.

Later in March, the telco said that Konnectivity, a company owned jointly by the two companies, would buy all of its remaining shares.

The Straits Times reported then that Keppel and SPH had plans to improve the telco’s competitive edge. “M1 will devise a multi-pronged strategy of innovation, technology adoption and digitalisation to better meet the needs of its customers,” it quoted a statement as saying.

