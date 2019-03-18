Here are the world’s 9 largest M&A deals this year

Worldpay on Monday agreed to be bought by Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) in a deal that was valued at $43 billion, including debt.

The deal is the second-largest transaction announced during 2019, boosting the value of the 22 global mega deals to $345.3 billion.

Looking broader, the global mergers and acquisitions market has slowed down a bit – at least rom a year ago. At this point last year, the total value of global deals was more than $500 billion.

source Refinitiv

Here are the nine largest M&A deals so far this year, most of which have been in the healthcare and financial sectors, in ascending order of their valuation size: