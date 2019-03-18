Here are the world’s 9 largest M&A deals this year

- source
- Worldpay on Monday agreed to be bought by Fidelity National Information Services in a $43 billion that included debt.
- The deal is the second-largest transaction announced so far in 2019, boosting the total value of global deals to a year-to-date total of $345.3 billion.
- More broadly, the global mergers and acquisitions market has slowed down a bit from year.
- Most of the mega deals this year are in the healthcare and financial sectors.
Worldpay on Monday agreed to be bought by Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) in a deal that was valued at $43 billion, including debt.
The deal is the second-largest transaction announced during 2019, boosting the value of the 22 global mega deals to $345.3 billion.
Looking broader, the global mergers and acquisitions market has slowed down a bit – at least rom a year ago. At this point last year, the total value of global deals was more than $500 billion.
Here are the nine largest M&A deals so far this year, most of which have been in the healthcare and financial sectors, in ascending order of their valuation size:
Ahli United Bank/Kuwait Finance House
- source
- Company website
Sector: Financials
Target name: Ahli United Bank
Target nation: Bahrain
Acquirer name: Kuwait Finance House
Acquirer nation: Kuwait
Deal value net debt: $7.7 billion
Date Announced: January 14, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
Ascendas-Singbridge/CapitaLand
- source
- company website
Sector: Real Estate
Target name: Ascendas-Singbridge
Target nation: Singapore
Acquirer name: CapitaLand
Acquirer nation: Singapore
Deal value net debt: $7.9 billion
Date Announced: January 14, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
Ultimate Software/Hellman & Friedman
- source
- Glassdoor
Sector: High technology
Target name: Ultimate Software
Target nation: United States
Acquirer name: An investor group led by Hellman & Friedman
Acquirer nation: United States
Deal value net debt: $11.2 billion
Date Announced: February 4, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
Goldcorp/Newmont Mining
- source
- REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Sector: Materials
Target name: Goldcorp
Target nation: Canada
Acquirer name: Newmont Mining
Acquirer nation: United States
Deal value net debt: $13 billion
Date Announced: January 14, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
GE’s biopharma business/Danaher
Sector: Healthcare
Target name: GE’s biopharma business
Target nation: United States
Acquirer name: Danaher
Acquirer nation: United States
Deal value net debt: $21.4 billion
Date Announced: February 25, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
SunTrust Banks/ BB&T
- source
- BB&T/SunTrust
Sector: Financials
Target name: SunTrust Banks
Target nation: United States
Acquirer name: BB&T
Acquirer nation: United States
Deal value net debt: $28.3 billion
Date Announced: February 7, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
First Data/Fiserv
Sector: Financials
Target name: First Data
Target nation: United States
Acquirer name: Fiserv
Acquirer nation: United States
Deal value net debt: $38.7 billion
Date Announced: January 16, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
Worldpay/ Fidelity National Information Services
- source
- Steve Marcus/Reuters
Sector: High technology
Target name: Worldpay
Target nation: United States
Acquirer name: Fidelity National Information Services
Acquirer nation: United States
Deal value net debt: $42.7 billion
Date Announced: March 18, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
Celgene/ Bristol-Myers Squibb
- source
- Twitter/@Celgene
Sector: Healthcare
Target name: Celgene
Target nation: United States
Acquirer name: Bristol-Myers Squibb
Acquirer nation: United States
Deal value net debt: $93.4 billion
Date Announced: January 3, 2019
Source: Refinitiv
SEE ALSO: