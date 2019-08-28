3 women tried these popular, reversible swimsuits and were impressed — here are our reviews of everything from fit to function

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Shopping for bathing suits, especially online, can be hard. Ultimately, we all want to find a suit that helps us feel comfortable and have fun on a day at the beach or sitting poolside.

Maaji is a Colombian swimwear brand that wants to make swimsuit shopping easier, with carefree styles that are just as flattering as they are comfortable and cool.

Three women on the Insider Picks team got to try Maaji swimsuits this summer and were impressed with the comfortable materials, unique designs, and flattering fits. Keep reading to hear more about our experiences.

I love shopping for pretty much everything, except swimwear. My qualms about the process are many. Cheap suits often offer little in terms of support and coverage, but it can be hard to justify spending a lot of money on a high-quality suit when you know you’ll only get to wear it for a season or so each year. On top of that, trying on multiple suits to find one that makes you feel great can be frustrating and even uncomfortable.

Maaji is making swimwear shopping much less painful with its reversible suits in whimsical patterns and comfortable fabrics.

From just looking at the suits, Maaji may seem like any other swimsuit brand. But from its products to its socially conscious mission, this Colombian beachwear label is truly unique. Cute and colorful patterns, high-quality fabrics, smart designs, and a bigger social purpose make Maaji stand out.

The Maaji difference

Inspired by their family of entrepreneurs, sisters Amalia and Manuela Sierra wanted to create a brand of their own – one that was innovative, fun, and contributed to the social development of the place they’ve always called home, Colombia. Maaji was born in 2002 out of this desire, and the brand has been working to embody these goals ever since.

Unique designs

Going to the beach and swimming in the ocean, it’s just fun. Maaji evokes this carefree, whimsical feeling in their suits. An in-house creative team dreams up themes for each collection, which inspire the eclectic patterns and designs. Maaji’s cuts are far from the typical triangle or bandeau bikini tops – each suit has a unique silhouette complemented by cute little details, like straps, cutouts, and ties.

Then, of course, there’s the reversible aspect. For me, this is one of the biggest draws of the suits. If you choose a one-piece, you’re getting two unique patterns or colors. If you choose a bikini, your options are even broader. You can mix and match the top and bottom for a combination of four unique styles. Some of the two-pieces can even be worn front to back, or vice versa, giving you even more choice.

Pricing

When it comes to shopping for bathing suits, you’ll find a huge range of prices. Given the breadth, it’s hard to say if there really is an average price. At Maaji, most tops and bottoms cost about $60, while the majority of one-pieces sit around $150. That is definitely more than you’d pay for a suit from Aerie but similar to what you’d pay for one from Andie or Solid and Striped. Considering that everything is reversible, and you kind of get two (or more) suits for the cost of one, the price seems fair.

Social impact

Maaji is committed to doing better for the environment and individuals. “Planting an Ocean of Trees” is one of the brand’s environmental initiatives. This nonprofit campaign has already planted thousands of trees to protect local watersheds in Colombia, and it’s planning on doing more. As a swimwear brand, it only makes sense that Maaji also engages in beach cleanups and other efforts to protect our seas. On a mission to become strong corporate citizens, Maaji is also committed to helping its community by making a positive social impact. In the past, they’ve done things like donate creativity-booster kits, filled with art and school supplies, to local students.

Three women on the Insider Picks team got to try Maaji swimsuits this summer. Keep reading to see what they thought:

Insider Picks editor, Sally Kaplan:

I’m usually super self-conscious in two-piece swimsuits, but this is the first one I’ve ever worn that I feel totally confident in. The bottoms are just high-waisted enough to cover what I personally prefer to be covered (my stomach), but the high cut on the hips and the slightly cheeky backside still make me feel sexy. You know how some high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms can make you feel like you’re wearing your grandma’s underwear? That’s definitely not the case here, unless your grandma is Jane Fonda.

The top also held up my DD chest pretty well, though I do wish the straps were adjustable. You can’t see it in the picture above, but the other side of the top is laced up kind of like a corset. The lacing is adjustable, and the the top is reversible, so you can wear it in the front to show off some cleavage or keep it in the back for something slightly more modest.

I also like that the suit can be worn inside out – there’s a pretty floral pattern on the other side, and it’s meant to be fully reversible.

caption Praia Arco Iris One Piece, $154 source Maaji

Insider Picks reporter, Connie Chen:

I don’t always love printed or patterned swimsuits, but all of Maaji’s options are so irresistibly cute that it was easy to put aside my bias. This swimsuit is flattering in many ways, from the diagonal stripes in alternating shades of pink and orange, to the low-cut scoop back. There are also small cutouts and ties at the side.

All in all, it sounds like a lot is going on in this suit. But that’s also what makes it so ideal for fun and sunny beach days. The fit is comfortable and supportive (but if you have a larger chest, note that it doesn’t come with built-in cups), and the suit hits at all the right places. I’d normally be a little hesitant to recommend a $150 one-piece, but since it’s reversible and the accompanying print is quite different, but just as flattering, I actually feel like I’m getting a deal by owning this suit.

caption Wedgewood Glee Top, $68 with Wedgewood Split Bottom, $56 source Maaji

Insider Picks reporter, Remi Rosmarin:

When I picked out this suit online, I was hesitant. I have to say, though, I was really impressed with my Maaji swimsuit. While it’s just two pieces, the reversibility actually makes it feel like you have more than just one suit. Not only can you reverse the fabric, you can also wear it back to front or front to back. In person, the colors and patterns are playful and summery. The fabric is seriously stretchy and comfortable, so while it looked small at first glance, it actually fits really well – no pinching or sagging anywhere. I also found both the top and bottom to be really flattering, which I’m not quick to say about most bikinis.

I love the cute, reusable pouch this arrived in. It’s a great idea for throwing in your bag on beach days when you know you’ll want to change out of your wet suit, but will still have to carry it. Price-wise, this is more than I’d usually spend on a bathing suit, but the fact that you can wear the suit so many different ways makes it feel like you’re getting more for your money.

Shop Maaji swim at Shopbop, Nordstrom, Backcountry, and Nordstrom Rack