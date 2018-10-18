MAC has released its first ever beauty advent calendar — and it features some of its most iconic products

caption MAC’s ‘Shiny Pretty Things’ Advent Calendar launched in the UK on Thursday. source MAC

MAC has released its first ever advent calendar – and it’s just as dreamy as you’d imagine.

The “Shiny Pretty Things” calendar, which features 24 products, went on sale in the UK on Thursday.

Part of the brand’s holiday collection of the same name, it comes in at £125 ($164) – though it’s apparently worth £236.70 ($310.67), so it’s a pretty good deal for fans of the cult brand.

Available on the brand’s website, in MAC stores, and from Lookfanastic.com (which ships worldwide), the calendar features a mix of samples and full-size products – and some of MAC’s most iconic favourites are in the mix. Here’s a full look at what’s inside: source MAC

The collection features MAC’s cult “Ruby Woo” and “Velvet Teddy” lipsticks, as well as products from the brand’s Prep + Prime range and its Strobe Cream.

The description for the collection reads: “Reality is overrated. Take a technicolour trip with an all-new shiny, pretty, kaleidoscopic collection. Break from the everyday and outshine Holiday’s bright lights in a daze of metallic shimmer and trippy colour. More is more this season – so lose yourself in bauble-bright hallucinatory hues built to party.”

source MAC

The MAC UK site only ships to UK addresses, and a MAC representative from the site told INSIDER there was currently no information about when or if the calendar would become available in the US – so Lookfantastic is probably your best bet as it stands.

Here’s a full list of what’s inside:

Mini Pigment in ‘Tan’

Cleanse Off Oil

Mini Lip Glass in ‘Nymphette’

2 x Multi Formula Sponge and Travel-Friendly Dramming Pot

Mini Prep + Prime Fix+

Eye Pencil in ‘Feline’

Shadescents in ‘Velvet Teddy’

Dazzleshadow in ‘Let’s Roll’

Duo Image Compact Mirror

In Extreme Dimension 3D Lash in ‘Black’

Mini Lipstick in ‘Velvet Teddy’

Universal Pencil Sharpener

Eyeshadow in ‘Woodwinked’

Prep + Prime Skin

Mini Lip Glass in ‘Spite’

7 Lash

Brow Set in ‘Clear’

Pro Longwear Fluidline

Prep + Prime Lip

Strobe Cream

Lip Scrubtious in ‘Sweet Vanilla’

Prep + Prime Natural Radiance

Lip Pencil in ‘Cherry’

Lipstick in ‘Ruby Woo’