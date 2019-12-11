The fully upgraded Mac Pro costs $50,000, but you can add wheels for $400 more

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple’s new Mac Pro is now available, and costs over $50,000 with all the upgrades.

As usual, the computer comes with options for upgrading the processor and memory, but on this model Apple is charging extra for everything from a trackpad to wheels.

Wheels alone will cost you $400 on top of the $6,000 base price.

The new Mac Pro went on sale this month, and with all the add-ons it might be a new status symbol, showing that you can afford to drop over $50,000 on a computer.

The option to add wheels to the Mac Pro for $400 has been one of the most talked about upgrades so far. Buried in the list of options to soup up the Mac Pro, which starts at $6,000, the option “feet or wheels” comes up. The standard “stainless steel frame with feet” is good for people who don’t plan to move their Macs much.

Apple offers guidance to help buyers decide if they need wheels. Apple says wheels are “ideal for moving your Mac Pro quickly and easily without having to lift it. Configuring your Mac Pro with wheels makes it about an inch taller than the frame with feet.”

Apple officially announced the new Mac Pro in November, positioning it as machine for professionals dealing with large data sets or editing 8K videos. Wheels might be useful for film editors, for example, moving the computer around and editing on site.

Of course, the wheels are only a fraction of the total possible costs in upgrading the new Mac Pro. Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor starts at $5,000 and its stand costs another $1,000.