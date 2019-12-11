From $400 wheels to a $7,000 processor, here are all the pricey extras you can add to the new Mac Pro

source Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Apple‘s new Mac Pro is now available to order, with a starting price of $5,999.

That price is far from all-inclusive – Apple charges extra for additional specs, ranging from bulked up memory to $400 wheels.

A maxed-out Mac Pro costs more than $50,000.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Mac Pro costs beyond the basic computer.

The new Mac Pro is available for order online – but before buying it, users will have to choose between dozens of options, each with a unique price tag.

The Mac Pro is designed to process heavy workloads, like handling 8K footage or processing massive data sets simultaneously. Accordingly, its primary audience is professionals that need a video-editing powerhouse, rather than everyday customers – and its add-ons are priced for that professional audience too.

There are hardware upgrades, like $400 wheels for the Mac Pro “tower” to sit on, and pre-loaded software like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

All of the above come with an additional price tag. If users max out their Mac Pro configurations, the computer will cost more than $50,000 – Apple’s most expensive product ever.

Here’s a breakdown of the additional charges that come with configuring the new Mac Pro.

People will eventually be able to choose between two models — the “tower” and the more pricey “rack.”

The rack is not yet available for order online, but photos of it in use were recently released as part of its FCC approval.

The default, $5,999 Mac Pro comes with a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel processor. You can opt to buy more powerful processors, which range from $1,000 to $7,000 extra.

People can also opt to bulk up their Mac Pro’s memory beyond the default 32GB, starting with 48GB for $300.

The maximum memory is a whopping 1.5 terabytes, which costs an extra $25,000.

Increasing the Mac Pro’s graphics capabilities will also cost more, with beefed up graphics cards ranging from $2,400 to $10,800.

Apple offers storage upgrades as well — the default Mac Pro comes with 256GB of SSD storage, but users can spend up to $1,400 to max out their storage at 4 terabytes.

If users want to add wheels to their Mac Pro, it’ll cost an additional $400.

The Mac Pro comes with a Magic Mouse 2, but users can spend $50 to receive a Magic Trackpad 2 instead.

The Magic Trackpad 2.

Finally, users have the option to buy Final Cut Pro X or Logic Pro X, for $299.99 or $199.99, respectively.

Keep in mind that a monitor is not included with the Mac Pro. Apple sells a range of monitors — its priciest model is the Pro Display XDR with nano-texture glass for $5,999.

The monitor doesn’t come with a metal stand, either. Apple’s already-infamous Pro Stand costs an additional $999.