Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho has died at age 98, leaving behind 16 children

A family photo posted by one of Stanley Ho’s (centre, in blue) children in 2016. Instagram/Laurinda Ho

Self-made billionaire Stanley Ho Hung-sun has died at the age of 98, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday (May 26) afternoon.

The founder of SJM Holdings, which owned more than half of Macau’s 41 casinos by the end of Q3 in 2019, leaves behind 16 out of 17 children whom he fathered with four women.

Robert Ho, his eldest son with first wife Clementina Angela Leitãoho, died in 1981.

Several of his children are famous personalities and business leaders in Hong Kong and Macau, including Shun Tak group executive chairman managing director Pansy Ho, SJM chairman and executive director Daisy Ho, Shun Tak executive director Maisy Ho, and Melco International CEO Lawrence Ho.

Stanley Ho, who retired in June 2018 with an estimated net worth of US$6.4 billion (S$9 billion), died at the Hong Kong Sanatorium Hospital in Hong Kong, SCMP reported.

He was also the founder of and chairman of Shun Tak Holdings, which has businesses in shipping, property, hospitality and investments.

According to Bloomberg, the Ho family was the 17th wealthiest in Asia in 2019, with a combined net worth of US$14.9 billion.

Read also: