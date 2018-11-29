Macaulay Culkin admitted to watching ‘Home Alone’ with dates: ‘I have indulged that’

caption He said sometimes he “indulges” in watching the movie on dates. source YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Macaulay Culkin made an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon this week.

He revealed that he sometimes watches the “Home Alone” movies with girlfriends – at their request.

“Whatever gets her motor running,” he joked.

Oftentimes stars loathe watching their own movies after they’ve wrapped – but “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin said he doesn’t mind getting nostalgic.

The 38-year-old actor revealed to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that while he doesn’t often watch the “Home Alone” movies by himself, he does use them for romantic purposes this time of year.

“You’ve got like a new girlfriend, and you’re like flipping through the channels, and there’s ‘Home Alone,'” he explained. “And she’s like, ‘Eh? Wanna watch it?’ And I’m like, ‘You wanna watch ‘Home Alone’ with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?'”

Although “Home Alone” and chill isn’t usually his suggestion, Culkin admitted to Fallon that he doesn’t necessarily shut down the whims of his romantic partners.

“I have indulged that,” he revealed. “Most of the time I’m just muttering the lines under my breath. ‘Keep the change, ya filthy animal.'”

“Whatever gets her motor running, I guess,” he joked.

Culkin has said that he often avoids going out during the holiday season for fear of being recognized, but fortunately, the actor gets some enjoyment out of watching his beloved movies.

