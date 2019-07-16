The newest version of the MacBook Air is $200 off at Best Buy

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple’s MacBook Air was $300 off as part of a Prime Day lightning deal, but it sold out very quickly. If you missed the deal, you can still get a MacBook on sale at Best Buy.

Best Buy is discounting the newest model of the MacBook Air by $200, so you can get it for $999.99. It may not be as cheap as the original Amazon deal, but it is actually a better deal in the sense that this is $200 off the new version.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The new MacBook Air has better, newer specs in comparison with the older Air that Amazon had on sale. It has a 13.3-inch Retina Display that looks sharp and crisp. The laptop is powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 chip and 8GB Memory. You’ll also get 128GB of flash storage, which is more than enough for most people. In terms of ports, it has Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=EHFxW6yx8Uo&mid=38606&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-13-3-retina-display-intel-core-i5-8gb-memory-128gb-flash-storage-gold%2F5998800.p%3FskuId%3D5998800″ data-analytics-product=”5ced4ee211e20508d8468b29″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=999.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy MacBook Air at Best Buy for $999.99 (save $200)</a>

You can also get great discounts on many other laptops, including Windows machines and Chromebooks.

Here are the best Windows laptop and Chromebook deals:

source Amazon

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops of the year, and this version of the laptop has a ton going for it. The laptop has a 13.3-inch screen along with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a big 1TB solid-state drive. Safe to say, if you need high-end performance, this is a great deal, especially given the fact that the device is $250 off.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078MHSGZN?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”349″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $1,399.99 (you save $250)</a>

source Amazon

ASUS has been building great gaming laptops in its ROG line for some time now, and the ROG Zephyrus S is no exception to that rule. The device has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, and it’s available for more than $500 off, which is pretty impressive for a gaming laptop this powerful.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G5Z9H8R?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”349″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $1,249.99 (you save $549.01)</a>

source Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is a 2-in-1 laptop that has a touchscreen and can run Android apps. It has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, plus, it comes with a stylus.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J215RPT?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”349″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $379.99 (you save $170)</a>