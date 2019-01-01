5 reasons you should get the new 2018 MacBook Air instead of the MacBook Pro

source Apple

To the fanfare of MacBook Air fans, Apple finally released a new MacBook Air with updated specs, features, and design in 2018.

There was some unforeseen rain that hit the MacBook Air parade when the laptop’s $1,200 price tag was announced. The original model cost $1,000, which was one of its main draws.

With that said, there are still some very good reasons to consider the MacBook Air over the MacBook Pro. Since the MacBook Air has a 13-inch display, I’m mostly comparing it to the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Check out why you should consider the MacBook Air as your next laptop:

The new MacBook Air is ever so slightly lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The new MacBook Air weighs in at 2.75 pounds, which is slightly lighter than the original MacBook Air’s 2.9 pounds. Compare that to the 3-pound 13-inch MacBook Pro, and you have yourself a lighter laptop! It’s not a massively significant difference, but lighter is better for many computer users out there.

The MacBook Air has better battery life than the 13-inch MacBook Pro

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

According to the spec sheets, the new MacBook Air can last for up to 12 hours of web browsing, while the MacBook Pro can last up to 10 hours.

It’s thinner overall than the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

source Apple

Actually, believe it or not, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is 0.02-inch thinner than the new MacBook Air at both laptops’ thickest points. With that said, the MacBook Air tapers down to an extremely thin 0.16 inches at its thinnest points, whereas the MacBook Pro maintains its thickness throughout its design.

All the new MacBook Air models have Touch ID, whereas only the more expensive models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro models have it.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

I can’t express enough how great it is to use your fingerprint compared to typing in a password to unlock your laptop. It’s a similar concept as unlocking your phone with Touch ID or Face ID versus using a PIN code to unlock your phone.

Using a PIN code back in the day before fingerprint sensors was an obstacle to the extent that I didn’t ever use one, which is a bad idea when it comes to device security. Now, I can secure my smartphone and my laptop with my fingerprints, which is way more practical.

The new MacBook Air is cheaper than any MacBook Pro.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The new $1,200 MacBook Air is $100 cheaper than the cheapest MacBook Pro.

It’s not a huge difference, but cheaper is cheaper, right? Plus, you’re not getting much of a performance hit with the slightly less powerful chip turning the wheels inside the MacBook Air.