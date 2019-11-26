Apple’s entire MacBook lineup is on sale for Black Friday — you can get a MacBook Air for just $799

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Black Friday is in full season, and it’s undoubtedly the best time of year to pick up a new MacBook on a sweet discount.

Whether it’s the brand-new MacBook Air or one of the many different MacBook Pro laptops you’re looking to save some cash on, there are discounts aplenty.

In terms of brand-new products, we’re surprisingly seeing the biggest price cuts on 2019 MacBook Air models. With sale prices starting at $799, you can get the new Air for the same reasonable price as the original model. The historically low price arguably made the original Air among the most iconic laptops in history, so this a great deal to snap up while you can.

There are also some incredible deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the now-discontinued 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, which was just replaced by the brand-new 16-inch model with its much-improved keyboard. Luckily, the new 16-inch laptop is also getting small discounts.

Regardless of which type of MacBook you’re looking for, now is the time to save big on your next Apple laptop, and honestly, one of the only times of the year we see any MacBook deals at all.

Best MacBook deals for Black Friday 2019:

Many of these MacBook deals, particularly from Best Buy, also come with one year of the Apple TV Plus streaming service for free.

Apple is also running a shopping event on Black Friday, during which you’ll get up to a $200 gift card when you buy select products – we don’t know yet if the MacBook lineup is included in that promotion.

Keep this article bookmarked throughout the Black Friday shopping season, as we’ll be updating it regularly with the latest MacBook deals and keep scrolling to read more about why the best deals are worth your time and money.

MacBook Air (2019)

The new MacBook Air design (model number MVFH2LL/A) has come a long way since its 2018 debut, particularly in its pricing. Apple released the laptop at an eye-watering four-figure price, and it didn’t come down far from that last year.

However, earlier this year, the company dropped the price down much closer to that of the popular original model. Now, for Black Friday, the MacBook Air is on sale for $799, which is the same great low price of the original model, which became a household name and was seen on college campuses and in coffee shops worldwide.

Not much has changed internally about the device, which is fine (aside from the divisive, error-prone keyboard, which isn’t as fine). The fanless Intel Core processor inside will churn through most basic tasks with ease, it offers just enough memory at the base level, and you won’t find many laptops at this price with Thunderbolt 3 ports, fingerprint login, and a beyond-HD display.

At the time of writing, you can get an entry-level MacBook Air for exactly the same price the original model sold at for years: $799.

13-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now in its third iteration (model number MUHN2LL/A) and features the Apple Touch Bar with Touch ID. Here’s where you’ll see the full-fat Intel Core processors at play, starting with the 8th-generation Core i5 and going up from there. With that, this is the 13-inch Apple laptop you’ll want if you edit photos and video or do other intense tasks.

The laptop starts with the same 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) and 8GB of memory as the MacBook Air, which can be expanded via one or both of its Thunderbolt 3 ports. However, just be wary of the keyboard, which you’ve likely heard about. Luckily, it’s now well covered by a warranty for replacements should keys stop responding or get stuck – both have happened to many.

Regardless, if a powerful 13-inch MacBook is what you seek, you’ve found it. We’ve found 13-inch MacBook Pro models going for as low as $1,099 for Black Friday.

16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

This here is the brand-spanking-new MacBook Pro (model number MVVL2LL/A) that increases the usual 15.4-inch screen size to an even 16 inches on the diagonal, upping the pixel resolution along with it. This laptop also has a few other major changes.

Most importantly, this is the first modern Apple laptop to use an entirely different keyboard than the infamous “Butterfly” key switch design that debuted in 2016. Known as the “Magic Keyboard,” naturally, this keyboard uses traditional scissor switches inside that are far more reliable and less prone to stuck or nonresponsive keys – at least that’s what Apple promises.

As we said, the display resolution gets a bump up to 3,072 x 1,920 pixels, or 226 pixels per inch, backed up by the latest in AMD Radeon Pro dedicated graphics and a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor to start. Also included on the starting spec sheet are a 512GB SSD and 16GB of memory.

Couple all of that with improved speakers and microphones as well as four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and you have Apple’s most powerful and versatile laptop to date. For Black Friday, we’ve seen starting prices as low as $2,249.

15.4-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

What might be a best-kept Apple deals secret is that, when a new model supersedes a recently released one, the company undoubtedly has loads of stock that it’s looking to burn through to make room for more units of the new laptop.

In this case, that would be the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro of 2019 (model number MV902LL/A), which has been discontinued in lieu of the new 16-inch model.

Featuring nearly as powerful hardware inside as its successor, the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro will enjoy excellent deals to the tune of hundreds off the original list price. With that in mind, you’re getting a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and last-generation AMD Radeon Pro dedicated graphics to start, paired with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD – all behind a perfectly suitable 2,880 x 1,800-pixel display.

Of course, this all includes the divisive Butterfly keyboard, but Apple buoys that concern with a hardy replacement warranty.

