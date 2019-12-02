MacBook Cyber Monday deals are still available — you can get a MacBook Air for just $899 or save $200 on a new 16-inch MacBook Pro

source Hollis Johnson/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Cyber Monday is now in full swing, and it is – without a doubt – one of the best times of year to pick up some sweet MacBook deals on all of Apple’s laptop models.

Apple’s entire lineup of laptops is available at a discount, from the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro to the latest 13-inch MacBook Air and everything in between.

As we said, every one of Apple’s newest laptop models are up for sale, but we’re particularly bullish on the MacBook Air. This is now Apple’s cheapest laptop by a long shot, but it certainly doesn’t skimp out on features or style. This version includes a high-resolution display and Apple’s Touch ID biometric login, for example, which you won’t find on many other laptops for just $899.99 – the laptop’s current best Cyber Monday deal that’s just $100 more than it was on Black Friday.

We’re also seeing discounts on the newly-minted 16-inch MacBook Pro, oddly enough. Released mere weeks ago at the same price as the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro that it succeeds, this new version features a larger and sharper display along with a brand-new “Magic Keyboard” that does away with the divisive “Butterfly” keyboard first introduced in late 2016.

Apple has smartened up to the way retail works in the modern era, offering up attractive discounts on all of its laptop computer products, giving you the choice of the litter this Cyber Monday. We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals yet below.

Every one of these discounted MacBooks also comes with a free year of Apple’s TV streaming service, Apple TV+, as part of a promotion the company is running on any major device purchased through 2019.

Apple also has a four-day shopping event that ends today, which offers up to a $200 gift card alongside certain Apple purchases, namely computers. It breaks down like this for Apple laptops: buying a MacBook Air nets you a $100 Apple Store gift card, while a MacBook Pro or iMac purchase scores you a $200 Apple Store gift card.

Some of the deals may appear to be out of stock, but you can often add them to your cart and still get the deal price. We’ve seen several deals go in and out of stock or sell out entirely.

MacBook Air (2019) Cyber Monday Deals

The newest MacBook Air (model number MVFH2LL/A) has come a long way since its 2018 debut, especially in pricing. Apple released the laptop at an eye-watering, four-figure price, and it didn’t come down too far below that last year.

However, earlier this year, the company dropped the price down much closer to that of the popular original model. Now, for Cyber Monday, the MacBook Air is on sale for $899.99, which is awfully close to the same great low price of the original model, which became a household name and was seen on college campuses and in coffee shops worldwide.

Not much has changed internally about the device, which is fine. That is, aside from the divisive, error-ridden keyboard, which isn’t as fine, though Apple offers an extensive replacement warranty on it now. The fanless Intel Core processor inside will churn through most basic tasks with ease, it offers just enough memory at the base level, and you won’t find many laptops at this price with Thunderbolt 3 ports, fingerprint login, and a beyond-HD display.

At the time of writing, the lowest price on an entry-level MacBook Air is excruciatingly close to what the original model sold at for years: $899.999.

13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) Cyber Monday Deals

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now in its third revision (model number MUHN2LL/A) and includes the Apple Touch Bar with Touch ID. This is where full-fat Intel Core processors are at play, starting with the 8th-generation Core i5 and upgrading from there. With that, this is the 13-inch Apple laptop you’ll want for editing photos and video or taking on other high-grade tasks.

The laptop starts with the same 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) and 8GB of memory as the MacBook Air, the former of which can be expanded via one or both of its Thunderbolt 3 ports. However, just be wary of the keyboard, which you’ve no doubt heard about. Luckily, it’s now well covered by a warranty for replacements should keys stop responding or get stuck – both have happened to many.

Regardless, if a powerful 13-inch MacBook is what you seek, you’ve found it. We’ve found 13-inch MacBook Pro models going for as low as $1,099 for Black Friday.

16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) Cyber Monday Deals

Even the brand-spanking-new MacBook Pro (model number MVVL2LL/A) is available at a discount for Cyber Monday. This model increases the usual 15.4-inch screen size to an even 16 inches across, upping the pixel density along with it. This laptop also has a few other major changes.

Most notably, this is the first modern Apple laptop to use an entirely different keyboard than the infamous “Butterfly” key switch design that debuted in 2016. Known as the “Magic Keyboard,” naturally, this keyboard uses traditional scissor switches inside that are far more reliable and less prone to stuck or nonresponsive keys – at least that’s what Apple promises.

As we said, the display resolution gets a bump up to 3,072 x 1,920 pixels, or 226 pixels per inch, backed up by the latest in AMD Radeon Pro dedicated graphics and a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor to start. Also included on the starting spec sheet are a 512GB SSD and 16GB of memory.

Couple all of that with improved speakers and microphones as well as four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and you have Apple’s most powerful and versatile laptop to date. For Cyber Monday, we’ve seen starting prices as low as $2,199.99.

15.4-inch MacBook Pro (2019) Cyber Monday Deals

This may be a now worst-kept Apple secret: When a new model supersedes a recently released one, the company undoubtedly has tons of stock that it’s looking to burn through to make room for more units of the new product.

In this case, that’s the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro of 2019 (model number MV902LL/A), which has been discontinued in favor of the new 16-inch model.

Featuring nearly as powerful hardware inside as its successor, the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro will enjoy excellent deals to the tune of hundreds off the original list price. With that in mind, you’re getting a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and last-generation AMD Radeon Pro dedicated graphics to start, paired with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD – all behind a perfectly sharp 2,880 x 1,800-pixel display.

Of course, this all includes the divisive Butterfly keyboard, but Apple buoys that concern with a hardy replacement warranty.

