A recalled MacBook Pro has been banned on more than a dozen airlines — here are the carriers that won’t let you bring the laptop on board

The Federal Aviation Administration in August announced that it was banning certain models of the Apple MacBook Pro from flights.

The ban applies to 15-inch MacBook Pro units primarily sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple said the battery in the affected laptops can overheat, potentially swelling or igniting.

Affected units are neither allowed on flights inside carry-on luggage or in checked baggage.

These are the airlines, agencies, and countries that have banned or restricted the recalled MacBook Pro from flights.

The recall, which Apple announced in June, applies to 15-inch MacBook Pro units primarily sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple said the battery in the affected laptops can overheat, potentially swelling or igniting.

The recall, which Apple announced in June, applies to 15-inch MacBook Pro units primarily sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple said the battery in the affected laptops can overheat, potentially swelling or igniting.

In a statement, the FAA said it was “aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops” and reminded airlines to follow safety guidelines issued in 2016 about consumer electronics with recalled batteries.

According to those guidelines, electronics with recalled batteries should not be allowed on flights as cargo or in carry-on luggage. That would apply to the affected MacBook Pros.

In addition to the FAA, a number of airlines and regulatory bodies throughout the world have issued guidance relating to the hazardous laptops.

Scroll down for a list of airlines, agencies, and countries that have banned or restricted the recalled MacBook Pro from flights.

To see if your laptop is affected, visit Apple’s recall page and enter the serial number, which can be found by clicking the small Apple logo in the upper-left corner of the menu bar and then clicking “About This Mac.”

The United States.

The FAA ban means that US airlines, including cargo carriers, and airlines flying to or from the US should not allow the laptops on board.

European Union Aviation Safety Agency

The European Union said that the MacBook Pro models should be switched off and not used during flights. It stopped short of a full ban like its US counterpart, though the agencies often align on such safety notices.

TUI

TUI Group Airlines banned the affected laptops from being carried as cargo, or being brought in the passenger cabin, according to Bloomberg.

Thomas Cook

Tour operator Thomas Cook also banned the laptops from its flights.

Air Transat

Canadian airline Air Transat also banned the laptop.

Air Italy

Air Italy similarly banned the affected model.

Qantas

Australian airline Qantas banned all 15-inch MacBook Pro computers from checked luggage, including unaffected models. While it continued to allow the laptop in carry-on bags, passengers must leave it switched off during flight.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia went a step further, banning all Apple MacBooks, regardless of model or size, from checked baggage, although it still allows them in the cabin.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore’s ban includes the checked luggage and the passenger cabin.

Thai Airways

Star Alliance carrier Thai Airways said that the affected laptops could not be brought on board at all, unless the battery had been replaced already.

Etihad

Etihad banned all MacBook Pro computers, regardless of size or model, from checked luggage. They can still be brought in the passenger cabin.