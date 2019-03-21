Best Buy’s Tax Day sale is going on right now — save $400 on a 15-inch MacBook Pro and up to $150 on the iPhone XS and XS Max

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Best Buy is discounting a range of products for its 3 Day Tax Day Sale, including the iPhone XS and XS Max, a few MacBook Pro laptops, a Toshiba TV, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new tech product, it’s well-worth looking through what Best Buy has on sale before the deals end.

If you got a decent tax refund this year, Best Buy wants to help you spend it on tech with its 3 Day Tax Day Sale.

There are a ton of products on sale, but standouts include savings on the much-loved iPhone XS and XS Max, the MacBook Pro laptops, TVs, and more.

Perhaps the coolest sale is on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. If you’re on Sprint’s network, you can save $150 on either phone, and if you’re on AT&T’s network, you can save $100 on the phones.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are the latest iPhones: Both have sharp screens with minimal bezels, a dual 12-megapixel camera, and the latest and greatest iOS 12 software. They’re easily the best iPhones ever made, and two of the most powerful smartphones you can buy period, thanks to the Apple A12 Bionic processor. The sale makes them an even better buy.

If you’re in the market for a laptop, then there are also some great deals for you. Perhaps the best laptop deal is on the MacBook Pro. For certain 15-inch MacBook Pro models, you’ll save up to $400. If you want the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro, you’ll still get a savings of around $300, which is pretty spectacular.

In the market for a TV? The Toshiba 50-inch TV is down to $279.99 for a savings of $100. The TV has Amazon’s Fire TV built right into it, as well as a voice remote with Alexa and three HDMI inputs, which should be more than enough for most people.

Other deals are worth checking out, too. You can save on some iPad models, including the last-generation iPad Pros, as well as on products like solid-state storage drives, and more. You can check out all the deals for yourself here.