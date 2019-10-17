I found a thicker dress shirt for cold weather that keeps my underarms cool and dry at work — here’s how it stops sweat stains

source Mack Weldon

Mack Weldon’s new 37.5 Oxford looks just like a classic Oxford shirt, but it’s designed to keep your body temperature cool and comfortable.

It does this by absorbing sweat vapors before they turn to liquid, which means you stay drier than you would in a classic cotton Oxford.

I put the shirt to the test and found it to be far better technology than moisture-wicking materials that only try to make you comfortable after you’ve already begun sweating.

Priced at $88, the Mack Weldon 37.5 Oxford is a worthwhile purchase for guys who value staying cool and comfortable throughout the entire day.

I once had a high school Spanish teacher who went through a whole day with a pair of underwear clinging on to the back of her shirt, presumably by static electricity formed while doing laundry. In true teenage fashion, not a single student said a word and she spent all of fifth period trying to figure out what was so funny every time she turned her back to write on the whiteboard.

I can’t think of another workplace wardrobe mishap that could possibly be as embarrassing as that, but if I had to pick a runner up, walking around the office with egregious sweat stains would be it. Nobody wants to walk into a midday meeting with huge wet armpit stains and a sweaty back as if they just competed in an Ironman Triathalon, but plenty of guys go through that daily.

Fortunately, innovative menswear brand Mack Weldon is offering up a clever way of staying cool and sweat-free at work – the 37.5 Oxford.

What is 37.5 Technology?

The 37.5 Oxford is made from 60% cotton and 40% 37.5 Polyester. In 1992, photo-physical chemist and inventor Dr. Gregory Haggquist was visiting Japan for his postdoctoral fellowship when he conceived 37.5 Technology. The idea came about after taking a volcanic sand bath on Mt. Aso.

Initially, Dr. Haggquist thought that being buried in volcanic sand would be incredibly hot and uncomfortable, but he quickly realized that the sand removed sweat vapor from his skin before it turned to liquid sweat, thus keeping him comfortable and dry. He applied the same concept of sweat absorption and temperature regulation to clothing to create 37.5 Polyester.

What separates the Mack Weldon 37.5 Oxford from other performance materials is that it doesn’t wick sweat away, it absorbs it as vapor before it has a chance to form into a liquid.

Specs and sizing

The 37.5 Oxford comes in standard alpha sizes (small through extra-extra-large) and it isn’t particularly stretchy, similar to a classic Oxford weave. The shirt features a classic fit, an ideal length for wearing tucked or untucked, and underarm sweat guards for extra protection against sweat marks. I personally prefer to wear my shirt untucked, but the fact that it was designed with both styling opportunities in mind was a clear indication that Mack Weldon paid close attention to detail.

My experience with the 37.5 Oxford shirt

I’ve had positive experiences with Mack Weldon’s underwear and AIRKNITx workout gear, so I was excited to try the brand’s first crack at the essential workwear button-up shirt.

To put the 37.5 Oxford to the test, I wore it in 70° degree weather, which is relatively warm for mid-October.

Between hustling to make it on my NJ Transit train and switching to the always-packed PATH train, I usually work up a small sweat, but I remained comfortable and dry in the Mack Weldon 37.5 Oxford. Throughout the day, I found that my body-heat didn’t feel trapped against me; I didn’t feel that sensation of being baked inside a shirt.

Instead of wearing a T-shirt underneath, which usually helps prevent armpit sweat stains, I wore a normal tank top undershirt. Surprisingly, I didn’t feel the least bit sweaty or clammy and my shirt stayed dry in the underarm areas.

What I like best about the Mack Weldon 37.5 Oxford is that despite its performance, it’s very unassuming in its appearance. It looks and feels like a traditional cotton Oxford shirt; it’s soft against the skin, has a decent weight, and stands up to wrinkles far better than linen or a thinner cotton shirt. I haven’t washed it yet, but Mack Weldon claims that it will get softer with each wash.

The bottom line

Although the Mack Weldon 37.5 Oxford isn’t a magical shirt with a built-in air conditioner, it does an exceptional job of keeping your body at a comfortable temperature. Compared to moisture-wicking materials that try to keep you comfortable after you’ve sweated, the 37.5 Oxford prevented me from sweating in the first place.

At $88, it’s not the most budget-friendly dress shirt option, but if you value looking good and feeling good all day long, then it’s worth the money.