Mack Weldon’s underwear has held up exceptionally well over 2 years of wear and washing — here are my favorite pairs

Mack Weldon makes underwear and clothing for men hold up superbly well over time.

I’ve had three pairs of its boxer briefs for more than two years each and all are still in great shape despite regular wear and washings.

The brand’s AIRKNIKTx underwear is supportive for athletic wear yet doesn’t feel constricting, while the company’s jersey boxer brief is perfect for sleeping or lounging.

When it comes to underwear, men have three basic options: briefs, boxer briefs, or boxers. When it comes to which brand a man chooses for his underwear, the list gets a bit longer. Actually, it gets dizzyingly long. So when I find a company making boxer briefs I love, I stock up, and I’ve loved every pair of boxer briefs I’ve gotten yet from Mack Weldon.

So far, that’s three pairs. Not a huge stock, you might say. But here’s the thing – each pair is still in superb condition. Whereas other boxers from other brands have come and gone from my rotation in that time, with waistbands stretched out, fabric worn bare, and other such issues, these garments are going strong, maintaining their support, comfort, and color, too, and that despite lots of use and washes.

While all of my Mack Weldon boxers are excellent overall, they each have their own qualities, so let’s break things down pair by pair.

These are probably my favorite pair of boxer briefs ever. They have just the right fit, offering comfort and support without compression. They’re not snug like, say, a pair of bike shorts, but they’re a far cry from the baggy cotton boxers you wore in seventh grade. I wear them during shorter jogs, during travel, and pretty much any time I want to keep things in place, as it were, when on the go (intense workouts or multi-mile runs aside).

The fabric blend (50% polyamide, 33% polyester, and 17% elastane) offers plenty of stretch and wicks sweat well, and the legs never bunch up with these boxers, which is much appreciated when I’m stepping into a meeting, in a shop, walking down a city street, or anywhere else where adjustments might be awkward.

The 18 hours here doesn’t refer to how long you can wear these boxers. You can do that for as long as you want. Instead, it refers to the period for which the fabric is allowed to rest after production prior to its use in constructing the garment. The result is a boxer brief that has a consistent, comfortable fit that won’t change over time.

These boxers are largely made of cotton and have a more relaxed fit, so I never use them for exercise, but for lounging at home or sleep and taking it easy. They do ride up a bit under tighter pants, so just avoid that pairing.

As with the Jersey boxers, because these boxer briefs are largely cotton, I don’t recommend them for use during any intense exercise, as they just don’t breathe as well as synthetic (or wool) fibers. On the other hand, these have a closer fit than the Jersey boxers, and they won’t ride up your leg. Because these boxers feature antimicrobial Silver XT2 fiber, they prevent bacteria and odor build up, making them a great choice for extra-long wear, especially during travel.

Cons to consider

While hardly a bank-breaking price point, Mack Weldon’s underwear is more expensive than options you’ll find from myriad other brands. If you want to find decent boxer briefs for cheaper, consider a three-pack from Calvin Klein for $30.

On the other hand, if you don’t mind paying a good deal for your boxer briefs and you want a pair with some unique support and anti-chafe features, you can consider SAXX, which offers boxer briefs with a unique “BallPark Pouch.”

Also, watch out for a bit of ride up with the Jersey boxers, but you can avoid that by wearing them with looser pants and not wearing them for workouts.

The bottom line

Mack Weldon boxer briefs have just the right fit. Each pair I have offers enough support to keep things in place but without making me feel constricted and without causing excess heat buildup.

As noted earlier, my three pairs of Mack Weldon boxer briefs have been in the regular rotation for more than two years now, and that means dozens and dozens of wash and dry cycles. Their colors have held, they’re still stretchy and supportive, and they still grip my body evenly and don’t bunch up or create lines visible through pants.

Long story short, these boxer briefs are a good buy. While the price point of Mack Weldon underwear might be a bit higher than some men are used to, their value is beyond question. They are comfortable from the first wear and they hold up well over time, remaining supportive and without going threadbare even after dozens or maybe even hundreds of washing and drying cycles.