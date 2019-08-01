MacKenzie Bezos is officially Amazon’s second-largest individual shareholder and the third-wealthiest woman in the world

Regulatory filings show that Jeff Bezos transferred some 19.7 million Amazon shares to MacKenzie Bezos, as Bloomberg reports. That transfer brought Jeff Bezos’ ownership stake in the company from 16% down to 12%, with the 4% of difference going to MacKenzie, according to USA Today.

Those filings were in relation to stock sales made by Jeff Bezos during the last 3 days of July, in which he sold more than 965,000 Amazon shares, worth $1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie Bezos’ 4% stake is valued at some $37 billion, based on Amazon stock prices – and makes her the second-largest invidual shareholder in Amazon, behind her ex-husband. Jeff Bezos, for his part, now has a net worth of around $115 billion, according to Forbes

This news is right in line with the divorce agreement that Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos announced in April , wherein Jeff would keep 75% of the Amazon holdings co-owned by the couple, and would retain voting control over MacKenzie’s stake in the company. MacKenzie Bezos also agreed to grant Jeff Bezos her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin. The divorce was finalized in early July.

MacKenzie Bezos also said in April she had signed the Giving Pledge, a promise taken by some of the world’s wealthiest to donate at least half of their assets to charity in their lifetime or will.

Jake Kanter and Paige Leskin contributed to this report.