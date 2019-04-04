Wannabe suitors are flooding MacKenzie Bezos with creepy messages now that she’s poised to become one of the world’s richest women after her divorce

- source
- Danny Moloshok/Reuters
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce agreement on Thursday.
- MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos were married for 25 years, and have four children. They announced their divorce in January, after a trial separation period.
- People on Twitter are already vying for the attention of MacKenzie, whose remaining stake in Amazon is estimated to be worth about $35.7 billion at its current share price.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
After announcing their divorce in January, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos said on Thursday that their divorce agreement has been finalized.
MacKenzie said she is giving Jeff “all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”
MacKenzie’s remaining stake in Amazon is estimated to be worth about $35.7 billion at its current share price, which could make her the third- or fourth-richest woman in the world, according to Forbes.
As you’d imagine, lots of men appear to be interested in the newly single MacKenzie Bezos. Here’s a collection of creepy messages from suitors vying for her attention on Twitter. (All of these tweets are public replies to MacKenzie’s first tweet about her divorce being finalized. Hat tip goes to Miles Klee, who started this idea on Twitter.)
wassup tho pic.twitter.com/VQi1atKdDV
— Yev (@10Yev) April 4, 2019
My DMs are open
— Legal Investor (@Legal_Investor) April 4, 2019
Wacha doing next Thursday? A friend was askin.
— who dis (@whodis817) April 4, 2019
Call me..
— Aaron Latta (@Phil_Lat) April 4, 2019
holla at me !
— Rude Dawg (@RudeDawgRules) April 4, 2019
Call me
— J.A. Gomez (@JohnIsUnited) April 4, 2019
I’m single, my DM’s are open
— Abdeltif Bouziane (@bouziane_a) April 4, 2019
Sup Mackenzie? I do crossfit
— Peep (@PeepsBurgh) April 4, 2019
Hi Mackenzi
I may not know what to say, but im here for ya…
My shot records are current… and have my own money
— Roger Smith (@Nuk3dawg) April 4, 2019
Mackenzie how does coffee, DC/Virginia area sound? Let's talk about your goals.
— Sean Murphy (@realSeanPMurphy) April 4, 2019
Dinner? Lol
— Mr.Billz (@PackMan365) April 4, 2019
— Stephen (@ChartNotes) April 4, 2019
Do you have plans tomorrow night?
— Don Goetcheus (@dgoetch) April 4, 2019
Call me sometime.
— James Lomax (@JamesOLomax) April 4, 2019
you single ready to mingle?
— AssidaBoy (@youhighnessIII) April 4, 2019
@mckenzie I make great home made meatballs and tomato sauce, and yes I’m single. We could make a lotta meatballs together. @joerogan
— Roger Portaro (@rjportaro) April 4, 2019
How you doin pic.twitter.com/2masmuEtwZ
— Baltimore RAS (@BaltimoreRAS) April 4, 2019
Currently the most beautiful woman in the world!
— AceOn8 (@BillOrttel) April 4, 2019
Since my wife had an affair and left me… wanna come rescue a single dad of 4? ????
— Ethanthepill (@EthanRPh) April 4, 2019
Sup
— Chilidog (@jetsSAS) April 4, 2019
So… how about I buy you a drink?
You can pay for dinner though…
— PJ Goedhals Ⓥ (@PJGoedhals) April 4, 2019
So…I hear you’re single…
— MVH (@mattvanh) April 4, 2019
Can i take you out on a date? You need you time!
— Daniel Roper (@DanielRoper24) April 4, 2019
As a man, I think it’s fair to say that all men should delete their accounts.