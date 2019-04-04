Wannabe suitors are flooding MacKenzie Bezos with creepy messages now that she’s poised to become one of the world’s richest women after her divorce

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

After announcing their divorce in January, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos said on Thursday that their divorce agreement has been finalized.

MacKenzie said she is giving Jeff “all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

MacKenzie’s remaining stake in Amazon is estimated to be worth about $35.7 billion at its current share price, which could make her the third- or fourth-richest woman in the world, according to Forbes.

As you’d imagine, lots of men appear to be interested in the newly single MacKenzie Bezos. Here’s a collection of creepy messages from suitors vying for her attention on Twitter. (All of these tweets are public replies to MacKenzie’s first tweet about her divorce being finalized. Hat tip goes to Miles Klee, who started this idea on Twitter.)

My DMs are open — Legal Investor (@Legal_Investor) April 4, 2019

Wacha doing next Thursday? A friend was askin. — who dis (@whodis817) April 4, 2019

Call me.. — Aaron Latta (@Phil_Lat) April 4, 2019

holla at me ! — Rude Dawg (@RudeDawgRules) April 4, 2019

Call me — J.A. Gomez (@JohnIsUnited) April 4, 2019

I’m single, my DM’s are open — Abdeltif Bouziane (@bouziane_a) April 4, 2019

Sup Mackenzie? I do crossfit — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) April 4, 2019

Hi Mackenzi

I may not know what to say, but im here for ya… My shot records are current… and have my own money — Roger Smith (@Nuk3dawg) April 4, 2019

Mackenzie how does coffee, DC/Virginia area sound? Let's talk about your goals. — Sean Murphy (@realSeanPMurphy) April 4, 2019

Do you have plans tomorrow night? — Don Goetcheus (@dgoetch) April 4, 2019

Call me sometime. — James Lomax (@JamesOLomax) April 4, 2019

you single ready to mingle? — AssidaBoy (@youhighnessIII) April 4, 2019

@mckenzie I make great home made meatballs and tomato sauce, and yes I’m single. We could make a lotta meatballs together. @joerogan — Roger Portaro (@rjportaro) April 4, 2019

How you doin pic.twitter.com/2masmuEtwZ — Baltimore RAS (@BaltimoreRAS) April 4, 2019

Currently the most beautiful woman in the world! — AceOn8 (@BillOrttel) April 4, 2019

Since my wife had an affair and left me… wanna come rescue a single dad of 4? ???? — Ethanthepill (@EthanRPh) April 4, 2019

Sup — Chilidog (@jetsSAS) April 4, 2019

So… how about I buy you a drink? You can pay for dinner though… — PJ Goedhals Ⓥ (@PJGoedhals) April 4, 2019

So…I hear you’re single… — MVH (@mattvanh) April 4, 2019

Can i take you out on a date? You need you time! — Daniel Roper (@DanielRoper24) April 4, 2019

As a man, I think it’s fair to say that all men should delete their accounts.