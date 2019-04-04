Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos have finalized the terms of their divorce — and she’s set to come out of it as one of the richest women in the world

caption Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos both released Twitter statements on Thursday. source Getty Images

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos have finalized the terms of their divorce. On Thursday, they both released statements on Twitter.

The couple first announced their plans to divorce in January, leading to speculation on how they would divide their fortune.

Jeff Bezos – founder and current CEO of Amazon – is set to remain the world’s richest person with 75% of the couple’s Amazon shares, while MacKenzie Bezos is positioned to become one of the world’s richest women after retaining 25% of the shares.

MacKenzie Bezos is set to become one of the richest women in the world after her divorce.

On Thursday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced that they had finalized the terms of their divorce. Following 25 years of marriage, news of their impending divorce first broke in January.

MacKenzie announced in a Twitter statement that she will retain 25% of the former couple’s Amazon shares, while Jeff will keep 75% along with voting control of the shares she retains. MacKenzie will also be giving him her stakes in the Washington Post and Blue Origin.

Jeff is still set to remain the richest person alive; his current net worth is nearly $150 billion.

Following the divorce, MacKenzie will join the ranks of the world’s richest women, among them Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, who inherited the L’Oreal fortune in 2017; Alice Walton, one of the three Walmart heirs; Jacqueline Mars of the Mars candy dynasty; and Laurene Powell-Jobs, who has significant stakes in Apple and Disney.