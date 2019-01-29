An 11-year-old ‘This is Us’ star proved her business chops by selling girl scout cookies at the SAG Awards

caption Mackenzie Hancsicsak sold girl scout cookies at the SAG Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Tina Terras & Michael Walter (Getty)

Mackenzie Hancsicsak sold girl scout cookies at the 2019 SAG Awards.

The entrepeneurial 11-year-old plays young Kate Pearson in “This Is Us,” which won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscouts cookies, I’m at table 34!” she tweeted.

When it comes to selling cookies, many girl scouts wish they had an occasion where hundreds of wealthy, hungry people were all together in one place.

So when Mackenzie Hancsicsak found herself at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, she made the most of the opportunity to sell some cookies.

The 11-year-old “This Is Us” star attended the glamorous awards ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Although guests were all served dinner, Hancsicsak offered an alternative dessert.

“If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscouts cookies, I’m at table 34!” she tweeted, alongside a picture of her with co-star Parker Bates.

Hancsicsak plays young Kate Pearson on the NBC drama, which picked up the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

And judging by her social media posts, Hancsicsak thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

Hancsicsak’s business savvy follows the news that Melissa McCarthy smuggled ham and cheese sandwiches into the Golden Globes a few weeks earlier.

The actor snuck 40 of the artisan sandwiches into the awards to help prevent her fellow guests getting too hungry – the Golden Globes serves dinner long before the awards ceremony, so stars often end up with rumbling stomachs.

“Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs,” McCarthy said.