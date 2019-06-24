A University of Utah nursing student disappeared after taking a Lyft more than a week ago

caption Mackenzie Lueck. source SLCPD

Mackenzie Lueck, a 23-year-old nursing student at the University of Utah, has been missing for more than a week.

Lueck returned to Salt Lake City on June 24, after flying back to California for her grandmother’s wedding.

She was last seen taking a Lyft from the airport. In a statement, Lyft said their driver is cooperating with police.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 23-year-old University of Utah student hasn’t been seen since catching a Lyft at the Salt Lake City airport more than a week ago.

Mackenzie Lueck, who is studying nursing, landed at Salt Lake City airport in the early hours of June 17, after flying home to California to attend her grandmother’s funeral, according to Fox 13.

According to a cousin who spoke to KSL, Lueck texted her mom around 1 a.m. that she was grabbing a Lyft. Gephardt Daily reported that a witness confirmed seeing Lueck get into a car, and that’s the last time she was seen.

In a statement, Lyft said Friday that their driver is cooperating with police.

“We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation,” the statement read, in part.

Read more: Australian authorities are digging up the backyard of a man whose former American beauty queen girlfriend went missing last July

The address she was dropped off at wasn’t her apartment

The company added that the journey had no “irregularities” and that the driver continued to take new passengers after dropping Lueck off at the address she requested, in North Salt Lake.

This fact is mystifying authorities and friends who know Lueck, since the address she was dropped off at is not the apartment she shares with roommates in Salt Lake City.

“Not going home to your pets or your roommates, or just dropping your luggage off, that’s very abnormal,” friend Ashley Fine told Fox 13. “Not going to work. Having your phone off for five days now – very, very bizarre and alarming.”

Since being dropped off Monday morning, Lueck’s phone has turned off and she has missed both work and her midterm exams, KUTV reported. She also missed another flight back to California on Sunday to attend a friend’s wedding, according to Fox 13.

She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has medium-length blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lueck’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and refer to the case number 19-111129.