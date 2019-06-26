Park cameras likely won’t help find missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck because most of them aren’t real

caption Mackenzie Lueck. source SLCPD

Missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck was last seen being dropped off by a Lyft driver at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, Utah, in the early hours of June 17.

The Lyft driver told police that Lueck met up with an unidentified person in the park.

Hatch Park has signs indicating that there are surveillance cameras, but many aren’t actually filming, according to CBS News, and are meant to stop crime by making people think they’re real.

Police said they have “exhausted all avenues of determining” who Lueck met up with in the park. The Lyft driver was cleared as a suspect.

Cameras from a Salt Lake City park where University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck was last seen likely won’t help police find the missing woman, because most of them aren’t real.

Police released surveillance images of Lueck arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport shortly after 2 a.m. on June 17, and officials said she then took a Lyft ride to Hatch Park in the suburb of North Salt Lake.

Hatch Park has signs indicating that there are surveillance cameras, but many aren’t actually filming, according to CBS News, and are meant to stop crime by threat, not by capturing images.

The Lyft driver who dropped Lueck off from the airport told officials that the 23-year-old met with an unidentified person and did not appear to be distressed, the Associated Press reported. The driver isn’t a suspect.

Police don’t know who she met at the park

Salt Lake City assistant police chief Tim Doubt told CBS News that police haven’t been able to identify the person Lueck met at the park.

“It could have been a male or a female,” Doubt said. “We’ve exhausted all avenues of determining that information and want to ask this person to please call us.”

He said that there is no evidence Lueck is in danger, but authorities are concerned that family or friends haven’t heard from her.

Lueck is a part-time student at the University of Utah majoring in kinesiology and pre-nursing. She has been a student since 2014.

Her phone has been turned off since June 17, and she has not attended her classes or her job as a Salt Lake city laboratory.

Her parents reported her missing on Thursday.