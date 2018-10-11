Macy’s ’10 Days of Glam’ sale is happening right now — and it includes Benefit’s Hoola Bronzer at 50% off

caption You can shop the 10 Days of Glam sale in stores or online. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

From October 12 through October 21, Macy’s will be offering discounted cult-favorite beauty products as part of its 10 Days of Glam sale.

New deals will be introduced every day, with each product discounted at 50% off.

Some fan-favorite products featured in the sale include Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion, Benefit Cosmetics’ Hoola Bronzer, and Sunday Riley’s 3-Pc. C.E.O. Vitamin C set.

You can purchase the daily deals both in stores and online.

From October 12 through October 21, Macy’s is holding its 10 Days of Glam sale with a different set of beauty products discounted by 50% each day. The retailer is also offering free gifts with the purchase of select regular-priced beauty products throughout the event.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s included in the sale:

Discounted items include several popular beauty products from brands like Too Faced. The brand’s Better Than Sex mascara normally costs $24, but on October 16, the mascara will be available for $12.

Benefit’s Box O’ Powder collection, which includes its famous Hoola Bronzer, will be discounted on October 17. Normally priced at $30 each, these Benefit powders will be $15.

And the brand’s Porefessional Primers, which normally cost $32 each, will go on sale two days later on October 19, when they will cost $16 apiece.

Some of the items included in the sale will actually end up costing less than travel-sized products.

Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potions, for example, usually cost $24 each. However, on October 21, the final day of the sale, the primers will be available for $12 each – $1 less than the $13 travel-sized version of the same product.

It’s not just makeup that you’ll be able to buy at a discount; skin-care products will be on sale, too.

The C.E.O. Vitamin C set from Sunday Riley is sure to sell out. The set retails for $60 but will be on sale for $30 on October 15.

You can shop the sale in stores or on Macy’s website.

