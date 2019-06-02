Macy’s is discounting makeup from brands like Tarte and Anastasia Beverly Hills for 10 days. Here are the best things to buy.

caption Macy’s is hosting an online-only beauty sale that begins on Tuesday. source Aiden James/Shutterstock

For beauty lovers, there’s arguably nothing better than getting discounts on makeup and skin-care products. And this week, Macy’s is the place to find some of the best deals.

From June 11 through June 20, Macy’s is hosting its annual 10 Days of Glam sale. During each day of the promotion, two different beauty products will be discounted for 50% off. The sale is only available online, but Macy’s is offering free shipping to customers who use the code “GLAM 10” when checking out.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best things to purchase during the sale.

On June 12, Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara will be discounted.

caption This mascara from Tarte is available in a single shade: black. source Macy’s

Not only is this mascara vegan, but it’s also been tested by ophthalmologists and dermatologists, according to the Macy’s website. It’s available in one shade – black – and is said to lengthen, curl, volumize, and condition lashes.

Cost: $11.50 (reduced from $23)

The Benefit Cosmetics Box O’ Powder Collection will be 50% off on June 13.

caption A range of bronzers, blushes, and highlighters are included in this set. source Macy’s

This set is ideal for those who want to try powders from Benefit Cosmetics, but aren’t ready to commit to a full-sized product. Six different blushes, bronzers, and highlighters are included in the collection.

Cost: $15 (reduced from $30)

On June 15, the Sultry eye-shadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills will cost half its usual price.

caption The Sultry eye-shadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. source Macy’s

The palette includes 14 shades of eye-shadow, most of which are dark neutrals. There’s also an even mix of matte and metallic colors in this set, so those who purchase it will be able to create a variety of looks.

Cost: $22.50 (reduced from $45)

That same day, Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ will be on sale.

caption Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is said to work well on oily skin. source Macy’s

If you’re looking for a daily moisturizer, this product might be the one for you. According to Macy’s website, the moisturizer works best when applied twice daily. It’s also said to be ideal for those with oily skin.

Cost: $14 (reduced from $28)

Read more: People are flooding Kylie Jenner with requests for cars and money after she sent a free lip kit to a fan who says hers was stolen

Drugstore beauty products from NYX will be discounted on June 18.

caption The Matte Finish Setting Spray is one of three NYX products that will be discounted. source NYX

Specifically, the brand’s Matte Finish Setting Spray, Worth the Hype mascara, and Color-Correcting Palette will all be discounted for 50% off. Of the three, NYX’s setting spray might be the best choice, as it’s said to keep makeup looking fresh from day to night.

Cost: $4 – $6 (reduced from $8 – $12)

To conclude the sale on June 20, Macy’s is offering a 50% discount on Urban Decay’s Naked Petite Heat Palette.

caption The Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Palette. source Macy’s

This miniature eye-shadow palette is ideal for those who like to create simple and natural beauty looks. It includes six shades, all of which are matte, according to Macy’s website.

Cost: $14.50 (reduced from $29)

Too Faced’s Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray will also be on sale that day.

caption There are multiple ways to use this spray from Too Faced. source Macy’s

This product is said to prep your skin before makeup application, and also work as a refreshing mist to revitalize your look later on in the day.

Cost: $16 (reduced from $32)

To see the full list of discounted products, visit the Macy’s website.