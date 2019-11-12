Everything we know so far about Macy’s Black Friday 2019 sale

- source
- Business Insider
- Macy’s Black Friday sale starts on Wednesday, November 27, and runs through Black Friday, November 29.
- Expect deals on brands like Hotel Collection, Martha Stewart Collection, Charter Club, Lauren Raph Lauren, Sunglass Hut Collection, Instant Pot and more.
- Black Friday deals haven’t been released yet, but we rounded up some current discounts in the meantime. We’ll update with official deals as they’re released.
We’re still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but wouldn’t you know it, the deals are already starting.
We don’t have a list of Macy’s Black Friday deals yet, so we can’t quite say for sure what’ll be on sale come November 27. Still, as an early Black Friday deal, now through November 17, you can save extra using either code ‘SHOP’ or ‘SHOP15’ (as applicable).
We’ll be updating this page as more information becomes available about Macy’s Black Friday deals. In the meantime, here’s some more information about the upcoming holiday.
When does Black Friday start at Macy’s?
Macy’s Black Friday starts on November 27 online, and runs through Black Friday, November 29.
Does Macy’s do Black Friday online?
Some Black Friday deals will be available just in stores, while others will be just online. Don’t worry: All of the deals we’re listing here will be available online.
What are the best Black Friday deals at Macy’s?
We don’t know what Black Friday deals at Macy’s will be yet, but we predict you’ll see major savings on big-ticket furniture and appliances like Instant Pots and KitchenAid stand mixers, along with TruMiracle diamonds, women’s footwear, men’s blazers from Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and more.
Below, you’ll find a list of early discounts and deals happening now.
Early Black Friday kitchen deals at Macy’s
- Save up to 30% on Instant Pot products, including pressure cookers, blenders, air fryers, and more
- Save up to 30% and more on most Ninja products, including blenders, pressure cookers, and indoor grills
- Save 30% and more on KitchenAid products including standing mixers, food processors, blenders, and more
- Save 30% on All-Clad cookware sets
Early Black Friday bedding and linens deals at Macy’s
- Save well over 50% on select bedding and bath goods from Tommy Hilfiger, Fairfield Square Collection, Grund, and more
- Save 30% and more on Hotel Collection
- Save 30% and more on Martha Stewart Collection
- Save 30% and more on Charter Club
- Save 30% and more on Lauren Raph Lauren
Early Black Friday furniture deals at Macy’s
- Save well over 50% on sofas, beds, rugs, and other furniture and furnishings from brands including Banhart, Jollene, Nevio, Jameson, and more
Early Black Friday women’s deals at Macy’s
Early Black Friday men’s deals at Macy’s
- Save big on men’s blazers from Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and more.
- Save big on select men’s wallets
