Everything we know so far about Macy’s Black Friday 2019 sale

We’re still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but wouldn’t you know it, the deals are already starting.

We don’t have a list of Macy’s Black Friday deals yet, so we can’t quite say for sure what’ll be on sale come November 27. Still, as an early Black Friday deal, now through November 17, you can save extra using either code ‘SHOP’ or ‘SHOP15’ (as applicable).

We’ll be updating this page as more information becomes available about Macy’s Black Friday deals. In the meantime, here’s some more information about the upcoming holiday.

When does Black Friday start at Macy’s?

Macy’s Black Friday starts on November 27 online, and runs through Black Friday, November 29.

Does Macy’s do Black Friday online?

Some Black Friday deals will be available just in stores, while others will be just online. Don’t worry: All of the deals we’re listing here will be available online.

What are the best Black Friday deals at Macy’s?

We don’t know what Black Friday deals at Macy’s will be yet, but we predict you’ll see major savings on big-ticket furniture and appliances like Instant Pots and KitchenAid stand mixers, along with TruMiracle diamonds, women’s footwear, men’s blazers from Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and more.

Below, you’ll find a list of early discounts and deals happening now.

Early Black Friday kitchen deals at Macy’s

Early Black Friday bedding and linens deals at Macy’s

Early Black Friday furniture deals at Macy’s

Early Black Friday women’s deals at Macy’s

Early Black Friday men’s deals at Macy’s

