Macy’s Black Friday sale is full of hidden gems for the home and closet — here are some of the standout deals

- Macy’s always has major discounts on Black Friday, but this year the online deals seem to be even better since it shut down so many of it’s brick-and-mortar locations.
- You’ll find prices on clothing, home, and kitchen products slashed over 70%, along with quite a few promo codes for further discounts.
- We made it easy to navigate the main doorbuster categories below, and we handpicked a list of the best deals we’ve found at Macy’s so far.
- To potentially save more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores – including Macy’s.
Macy’s is known for its annual blowout Black Friday sales, which often result in overwhelming and busy in-store experiences. However, in light of so many store closures over the past year, the retailer has bulked up its online deals to meet the demands of digital shoppers who are uninterested in fighting with crowds to get the best price.
The doorbuster deals as well as other discounts have already started online (they’ll start at 3 p.m. in-store on November 21), and they include an extra 20% off certain clothing, accessories, and home items, or 15% off certain sale items with code “BLKFRI“. You’ll also get $10 off your purchase of $25 or more in select departments with code “BLKFRI25“. Plus, you’ll get free shipping with any order over $49. All of these deals go through November 24, at which time Macy’s will update its offerings for Cyber Monday.
After sifting through the deals ourselves, we found some serious gems in the sale. Below, we rounded up all the doorbuster savings categories to make it easy for you visit the sections you care about, and beneath that you’ll find a list of the best standout deals we’ve found so far.
Shop doorbusters in these categories:
- Women’s fashion
- Men’s fashion
- Shoes
- Jewelry
- Handbags
- Juniors
- Beauty
- Kids
- Home
- Kitchen
- Bed and Bath
- Plus Sizes
Shop the top deals we handpicked from the sale:
- KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $189.99 (originally $324.99 – you save 41% with code “DEAL“)
- Polished Tube Hoop Earrings in 10-Karat gold, white gold, or rose gold, $99 (originally $360 – you save 72%)
- Hotel Collection 525 Thread Count Cotton Queen Sheet Set, $99.99 (originally $250 – you save 60%)
- Charter Club Women’s Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99 (originally $139 – you save 71%)
- Lodie 90-Inch Fabric Sofa, $399 (originally $999 – you save 60%)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm Silver Case and White Band, $299 (originally $379 – you save 21%)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Techni-Cole Black Slim-Fit Suit, $99.99 (originally $395 – you save 74%)