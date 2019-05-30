Macy’s is quietly closing stores — see if yours is on the list

By
Mary Hanbury, Business Insider US
-
Macy's is closing stores.

caption
Macy’s is closing stores.
source
Reuters

Macy’s is closing more stores.

After announcing nine store closings at the end of 2018, the retailer has added a further four to the list.

These are part of a round of planned closures that were announced in August 2016.

Macy’s said at the time that it would close 100 stores, and since then it has been shuttering these locations as their leases expire.

Here’s a list of the Macy’s newest store closings:

  • Cambridgeside, Cambridge, Massachusetts
  • Northbrook Court, Northbrook, Illinois
  • Northgate Mall, Seattle, Washington
  • University Mall, Orem, Utah