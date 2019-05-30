Macy’s is quietly closing stores — see if yours is on the list

caption Macy’s is closing stores. source Reuters

Macy’s is closing 13 stores in total in 2019. Four of these locations were recently announced, while some of the remaining stores have already closed.

These store closings are part of a round of planned closures announced in August 2016.

Macy’s is closing more stores.

After announcing nine store closings at the end of 2018, the retailer has added a further four to the list.

These are part of a round of planned closures that were announced in August 2016.

Macy’s said at the time that it would close 100 stores, and since then it has been shuttering these locations as their leases expire.

Here’s a list of the Macy’s newest store closings: