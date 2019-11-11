Macy’s Cyber Monday deals begin December 1 — here are a few early deals, and what we expect to see on sale

- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
- Macy’s Cyber Monday event will run from Sunday, December 1 through Monday, December 2.
- Expect deals on brands like Hotel Collection, Martha Stewart Collection, Charter Club, Lauren Raph Lauren, Sunglass Hut Collection, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, All-Clad, and a whole lot more.
- To possibly save more on Cyber Monday deals this year, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.
We’re still a few weeks out from Cyber Monday, but wouldn’t you know it, the deals are already starting.
We don’t have a list of Macy’s Cyber Monday deals yet, so we can’t quite say for sure what’ll be on sale, but we do know that it’ll run from December 1 through December 2.
We’ll be updating this page as more information becomes available about Macy’s Cyber Monday deals. In the meantime, here’s some more information about the upcoming retail holiday.
When does Cyber Monday start at Macy’s?
Macy’s Cyber Monday event will run from December 1 to 2, but we don’t know what times the sale will start or end.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals at Macy’s?
We don’t know what Macy’s Cyber Monday deals will be yet, but below you’ll find a list of things currently on sale as part of Macy’s friends and family sale. Use the code “FRIEND” to take advantage of these discounts:
Kitchen deals:
- Save up to 30% on Instant Pot products, including pressure cookers, blenders, air fryers, and more
- Save 30% and more on KitchenAid products including standing mixers, food processors, blenders, and more
- Save up to 30% and more on most Ninja products, including blenders, pressure cookers, and indoor grills
- Save 30% on All-Clad cookware sets
Bedding and linen deals:
- Save 30% and more on Hotel Collection
- Save 30% and more on Martha Stewart Collection
- Save 30% and more on Charter Club
- Save 30% and more on Lauren Raph Lauren
Furniture deals:
- Save well over 50% on sofas, beds, rugs, and other furniture and furnishings from brands including Banhart, Jollene, Nevio, Jameson, and more
- Skyline Jameson Nail Button Bed, $299 (originally $1259) [you save 76%]
Fashion, beauty, and grooming deals:
- Take 15% off beauty including perfume, makeup, and skincare
- Save up to more than 50% on Macy’s jewelry
- Save 30% and more on men’s cologne from Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, and more