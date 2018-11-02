Macy’s Cyber Monday sale has everything from cashmere sweaters to kitchen appliances— here are some of the best deals

Macy’s is known for its annual blowout Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which often result in overwhelming and busy in-store experiences. However, in light of so many store closures over the past year, the retailer has bulked up its online deals to meet the demands of digital shoppers who are uninterested in fighting with crowds to get the best price.

The doorbuster deals as well as other discounts have already begun for Cyber Monday, and they include an extra 20% off certain clothing, accessories, and home items, or 10% off certain sale items with code “CYBER“.

After sifting through the deals ourselves, we found some serious gems in the sale. Below, we rounded up all the doorbuster savings categories to make it easy for you visit the sections you care about, and beneath that you’ll find a list of the best standout deals we’ve found so far.

Shop doorbusters in these categories:

Shop the top deals we handpicked from the sale:

There have already been reports of some deals (particularly smart tech deals like the Apple Watch) going in and out of stock. If one of the items you’re looking for is sold out, we suggest refreshing the page periodically to check in on the deal.

