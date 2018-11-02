Macy’s Cyber Monday sale has everything from cashmere sweaters to kitchen appliances— here are some of the best deals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Macy’s has serious savings on KitchenAid stand mixers for Cyber Monday 2018. source Macy’s

Macy’s always has major discounts on Cyber Monday, but this year the online deals seem to be even better since it shut down so many of it’s brick-and-mortar locations.

You’ll find prices on clothing, home, and kitchen products slashed over 70%, along with quite a few promo codes for further discounts.

We made it easy to navigate the main doorbuster categories below, and we handpicked a list of the best deals we’ve found at Macy’s so far.

To potentially save more on Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores – including Macy’s.

Macy’s is known for its annual blowout Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which often result in overwhelming and busy in-store experiences. However, in light of so many store closures over the past year, the retailer has bulked up its online deals to meet the demands of digital shoppers who are uninterested in fighting with crowds to get the best price.

The doorbuster deals as well as other discounts have already begun for Cyber Monday, and they include an extra 20% off certain clothing, accessories, and home items, or 10% off certain sale items with code “CYBER“.

After sifting through the deals ourselves, we found some serious gems in the sale. Below, we rounded up all the doorbuster savings categories to make it easy for you visit the sections you care about, and beneath that you’ll find a list of the best standout deals we’ve found so far.

Shop doorbusters in these categories:

Shop the top deals we handpicked from the sale:

There have already been reports of some deals (particularly smart tech deals like the Apple Watch) going in and out of stock. If one of the items you’re looking for is sold out, we suggest refreshing the page periodically to check in on the deal.

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on the internet.