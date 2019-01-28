Department stores are shutting down across the country — here’s the list of Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Kohl’s stores that will close this year

Department stores are kicking off the year with store closures.

Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, and Nordstrom are closing more than a dozen stores collectively.

Here’s the full list of closing department stores.

Macy’s at Casper Eastridge in Casper, Wyoming

source Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Macy’s at Redmond Town Center in Redmond, Washington

source Yelp/Jon L.

Macy’s at Sunnyvale Town Center in Sunnyvale, California

source Yelp/William B.

Macy’s Furniture Gallery at Westside Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

source Yelp/Ayesha A.

Macy’s at Glendale Mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

source Yelp/Jennifer S.

Macy’s at Swansea Mall in Swansea, Massachusetts

source Shutterstock/rblfmr

Macy’s at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia

source Yelp/Carroll N.

Macy’s at Nanuet Mall in Nanuet, New York

source Yelp/Daryl W.

Macy’s at Charleston Town Center in Charleston, West Virginia

source Yelp/Elizabeth L.

Nordstrom at The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, Florida

source Yelp/Rabia J.

Nordstrom at MacArthur Center Mall in Norfolk, Northern Virginia

source Yelp/Nicole K.

Nordstrom at Providence Place Mall in Providence, Rhode Island

source Yelp/Margie S.

Kohl’s Rego Park at Rego Center in Rego Park, New York

source Yelp/Lisa Z.

Kohl’s Valley Stream at Green Acres Mall in South Valley Stream, New York

source Yelp/Gary L.

Kohl’s Lenexa in Lenexa, Kansas

source Yelp/Viktoria F.

Kohl’s Houma at Houma Crossing Mall in Bayou Cane, Louisiana

source Facebook/Kohl’s

JCPenney

JCPenney announced earlier in January that it would close three stores this spring and that more would follow.

A representative for the company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment or confirmation of which stores would close.