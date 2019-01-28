Department stores are shutting down across the country — here’s the list of Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Kohl’s stores that will close this year

- Department stores are kicking off the year with store closures.
- Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, and Nordstrom are closing more than a dozen stores collectively.
- Here’s the full list of closing department stores.
Department stores are kicking off the year with a string of store closings.
Collectively, Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, and Nordstrom are closing more than a dozen stores.
See the full list below:
Macy’s at Casper Eastridge in Casper, Wyoming
- source
- Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Macy’s at Redmond Town Center in Redmond, Washington
- source
- Yelp/Jon L.
Macy’s at Sunnyvale Town Center in Sunnyvale, California
- source
- Yelp/William B.
Macy’s Furniture Gallery at Westside Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- source
- Yelp/Ayesha A.
Macy’s at Glendale Mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
- source
- Yelp/Jennifer S.
Macy’s at Swansea Mall in Swansea, Massachusetts
- source
- Shutterstock/rblfmr
Macy’s at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia
- source
- Yelp/Carroll N.
Macy’s at Nanuet Mall in Nanuet, New York
- source
- Yelp/Daryl W.
Macy’s at Charleston Town Center in Charleston, West Virginia
- source
- Yelp/Elizabeth L.
Nordstrom at The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, Florida
- source
- Yelp/Rabia J.
Nordstrom at MacArthur Center Mall in Norfolk, Northern Virginia
- source
- Yelp/Nicole K.
Nordstrom at Providence Place Mall in Providence, Rhode Island
- source
- Yelp/Margie S.
Kohl’s Rego Park at Rego Center in Rego Park, New York
- source
- Yelp/Lisa Z.
Kohl’s Valley Stream at Green Acres Mall in South Valley Stream, New York
- source
- Yelp/Gary L.
Kohl’s Lenexa in Lenexa, Kansas
- source
- Yelp/Viktoria F.
Kohl’s Houma at Houma Crossing Mall in Bayou Cane, Louisiana
- source
- Facebook/Kohl’s
JCPenney
JCPenney announced earlier in January that it would close three stores this spring and that more would follow.
A representative for the company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment or confirmation of which stores would close.