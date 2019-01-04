Macy’s massive one day sale is a great way to save on thousands of items — here are 50 of the best deals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Macy’s

January is great time to take stock of your life and make changes that will have a positive impact on your entire year. If 2019 is the year you’re finally going to learn how to cook, update your wardrobe, or take self care more seriously, then you’ll want to check out Macy’s huge one-day sale.

The store has discounted more than 25,000 items across several major categories, but these deals are only going to be available today.

With a sale this big, it can be difficult to know exactly where to start, so we did the heavy lifting for you by finding 50 deals in five categories to make your life easier. Below you’ll find great discounts on men and women’s clothing, beauty, home, and kitchen tools.

But remember, this cheat sheet is only a place to start. Once you’ve given it a look, you should check out the entire sale for more great deals.

Keep reading to check out the best deals in women and men’s clothing, home goods, kitchen tools, and beauty products:

Women’s clothing

source Macy’s

Men’s clothing

source Macy’s

Home & bedding

source Macy’s

Kitchen

source Macy’s

Beauty