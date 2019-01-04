Macy’s massive one day sale is a great way to save on thousands of items — here are 50 of the best deals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
January is great time to take stock of your life and make changes that will have a positive impact on your entire year. If 2019 is the year you’re finally going to learn how to cook, update your wardrobe, or take self care more seriously, then you’ll want to check out Macy’s huge one-day sale.
The store has discounted more than 25,000 items across several major categories, but these deals are only going to be available today.
With a sale this big, it can be difficult to know exactly where to start, so we did the heavy lifting for you by finding 50 deals in five categories to make your life easier. Below you’ll find great discounts on men and women’s clothing, beauty, home, and kitchen tools.
But remember, this cheat sheet is only a place to start. Once you’ve given it a look, you should check out the entire sale for more great deals.
Keep reading to check out the best deals in women and men’s clothing, home goods, kitchen tools, and beauty products:
Women’s clothing
- Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat, $139.99 (originally $330) [You save $190]
- I.N.C. Curvy-Fit Skinny Jeans, $39.99 (originally $69.50) [You save $29.49]
- JM Collection Open-Front Cardigan, $19.99 (originally $59.95) [You save $39.94]
- Style & Co Envelope-Neck Sweater, $23.99 (originally $49.50) [You save $25.49]
- Kenneth Cole Asymmetrical Belted Maxi Wool Coat, $124.99 (originally $360) [You save $275.01]
- Marc New York Suede Moto Jacket, $164.99 (originally $280) [You save $115.01]
- Charter Club Pure Cashmere Embellished Layered-Look Sweater, $67.60 (originally $169) [You save $102.40]
- Lucky Brand Oversized Chenille Sweater, $53.70 (originally $89.50) [You save $35.80]
- Style & Co Pile-Collared Long Cardigan Sweater, $29.99 (originally $79.50) [You save $49.51]
- Tommy Hilfiger Military Band Jacket, $59.70 (originally $99.50) [You save $39.80]
Shop all the 25,000+ items in Macy’s one-day-only sale here.
Men’s clothing
- Weatherproof Vintage Men’s Sherpa Lined Fleece Hoodie, $35 (originally $70) [You save $35]
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Navy Pinstripe Suit Jacket, $179.99 (originally $450) [You save $270.01]
- Michael Kors Men’s Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka, $149.99 (originally $375) [You save $224.01]
- Adidas Men’s Essential Tricot Joggers, $30 (originally $40) [You save $10]
- Club Room Men’s Cotton Flannel Pajama Set, $15.99 (originally $65) [You save $49.01] [You save $9.49]
- Calvin Klein Men’s Packable Down Hooded Puffer Jacket, $89.99 (originally $250) [You save $159.01]
- Buffalo David Bitton Men’s Six-X Straight Fit Stretch Jeans, $59.40 (originally $99) [$40.60]
- Weatherproof Vintage Men’s Indigo Denim Shirt, $30 (originally $60) [You save $30]
- London Fog Coventry Wool-Blend Overcoat, $104.99 (originally $350) [You save $245.01]
- American Rag Men’s Vintage Wash Distressed Jeans, $26 (originally $52) [You save $26]
Home & bedding
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Pillows, Down Alternative, $6.99 (originally $20) [You save $13.01]
- Biddeford Heated Electric Plush Throw, $35.99 (originally $120) [You save $84.01]
- EnVogue Danbury Holt Cotton 4-Pc. 100% Cotton Comforter Sets, $99.99 (originally $200) [You save $100.01]
- Whim by Martha Stewart Knotted Stripe Bedding Collection (Twin), $71.99 (originally $180) [You save $98.01]
- Charter Club Damask Designs Tile Geo Bedding Collection (Twin), $75.99 (originally $170) [You save $94.01]
- SensorGel Luxury iCOOL 1.5″ Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper (Queen), $149.99 (originally $300) [You save $150.01]
- DKNY Modern Textured Velvet 50″ x 84″ Pole Top Pair of Window Panels, $80.99 (originally $234) [You save $153.01]
- VCNY Home Zuri 14-Pc. Comforter Set, $119.99 (originally $360) [You save $240.01]
- Elrene Shimmering Plaid 60″ x 102″ Tablecloth, $9.99 (originally $40) [You save $30.01]
Kitchen
- Cuisinart 11 Cup Food Processor, $129.99 (originally $162.99) [You save $33]
- Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender, $99.99 (originally $124.99) [You save $25]
- Tools of the Trade 8″, 9″ & 11″ Fry Pan Set, $13.49 (originally $44.99) [You save $31.50]
- Noritake Colorwave 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, $94.99 (originally $268) [You save $173.01]
- Martha Stewart Collection Cast Iron 8 Qt. Round Dutch Oven, $68.99 (originally $229.99) [You save $161]
- KitchenAid Architect 5 Speed Hand Blender, $124.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $25]
- Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer Matte Black, $439.99 (originally $549.99) [You save $110]
- Pyrex 22 Piece Food Storage Container Set, $39.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $40]
- Crux XL Smokeless Electric Grill, $49.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $40]
- Tools of the Trade 7.5 Qt. Covered Wok, $17.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $42]
Beauty
- Catherine Malandrino 3-Pc. Romance de Provence Gift Set, $25 (originally $130) [You save $105]
- BareMinerals 12-Pc. Full-Size Supernova Space Glossary Bestsellers Set, $39.50 (originally $79) [You save $39.50]
- The Classics Eyeshadow Palette, $7.50 (originally $25) [You save $17.50]
- Rihanna Reb’l Fleur Eau de Parfum (1 oz), $25 (originally $36) [You save $11]
- Vince Camuto Solare Fragrance Collection for Men (1.7oz), $25 (originally $65) [You save $40]
- Mugler 3-Pc. AURA Gift Set, $46.80 (originally $78) [You save $31.20]
- Rihanna 3-Pc. RiRi Gift Set, $25 (originally $50) [You save $25]
- Vince Camuto Men’s 4-Pc. Solare Gift Set, $42.50 (originally $85) [You save $42.50]
- BareMinerals Northern Lights Rose Golds Gen Nude Eye & Cheek Palette, $6 (originally $12) [You save $6]
- Kate Spade New York 4-Pc. In Full Bloom Gift Set, $70 (originally $100) [You save $30]