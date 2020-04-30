Plexiglass at registers and no ear-piercing allowed: How Macy’s plans to reopen 68 stores next week

caption Macy’s is planning to reopen locations. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Macy’s is planning to reopen 68 stores on Monday.

Stores will look a little different, though.

Macy’s said in a presentation that stores will have plexiglass at registers and new hand-sanitizer stations, and customers will not be allowed to get their ears pierced, be fitted for bras, or handle testers of beauty products.

Macy’s is planning to open 68 stores on Monday in states that have begun to lift restrictions.

In a presentation posted to its website for investors, the department store chain outlined new policies it will instate to enforce hygiene and social distancing.

Macy’s outlined a series of requirements stores must meet before they can reopen. Requirements include, the state where the store is located must allow for it, health and safety measures (sneeze guards installed, sanitization supplies available, and staff trained on new protocols) must be put in place, store reopenings have to make financial sense, and stores must have a viable plan to bring employees back.

Stores will look a little different once they do reopen. Here are some of the changes Macy’s is implementing, according to its presentation:

Signs reminding customers and employees to keep a six-foot distance from each other will be placed around stores. There will also be signs reminding people to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, to refrain from shaking hands or engaging in other unnecessary physical contact, and to stay home if they’ve had a cough or fever within the last 72 hours.

Hand sanitizer stations will be installed in high-traffic areas, including entrances, escalators, elevators, and point-of-sale.

Plexiglass will be installed at registers.

Beauty consultations will be “no touch,” and customers cannot handle testers themselves. Test products can only be used with single-use disposable applicators.

No “spa-like” services will be allowed.

No bra-fitting services will be allowed.

No ear-piercing will be allowed.

Shoppers will not be allowed to try on dress shirts in stores.

No alteration services will be allowed.

Frequently visited areas like fitting rooms, bathrooms, and breakrooms will be cleaned more frequently and more visibly.

Macy’s is providing employees with cloth masks, which they will be required to wear at all times. Employees will also be asked to complete wellness checks before coming to work. This applies to anyone working within the store, including vendors and contracted workers.

Macy’s stores will be opening in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas, which have begun easing statewide restrictions. These stores will also have reduced hours.

CEO Jeff Gennette told the Wall Street Journal the retailer expects to open all stores within the next six weeks.

Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the US, is opening 49 shopping centers by May 4. Some of the reopening Macy’s stores are located in those stores.